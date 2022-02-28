ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Embraces The Metaverse

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 7 days ago

The thing about new tech is to get involved when the concept’s early on in the hype cycle, Ed confides to his diary, that’s when the sucker-money piles in. So Greaser and I are going for this Metaverse bollox. It’s promisingly vague so we’re defining it as...

www.electronicsweekly.com

Fortune

Elon Musk gave a mysterious $5.7 billion donation weeks after he dared the UN to show him its plan for solving world hunger

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk donated around $5.74 billion to charity in November, just weeks after tweeting that if the UN World Food Program showed him how $6 billion would solve world hunger, he would “sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”
The Guardian

Country diary 1972: a reminder of the golden age of wind power

KENT: The miller gazed fondly at the gleaming machinery of the windmill and told me that engineers had asserted that it could have supplied all the power he needed to drive his animal-feed plant nearby and even charge up the batteries against calm days, Nature’s power cuts. The smock mill is still in perfect working order. It last ground corn in 1963 after Dutch engineers had restored it. Standing 70 feet high, it is the largest in Kent and dominates the townsgate of Cranbrook, making a perfect visual foil to the church tower at the other end of Stone Street. The mill still bears an inscription recording the first builder and the first owner, Henry Dobell, 1814. It was the union of Dobell’s creditors that gave the mill its present name. The fantail and windshaft were added later in the century, together with the stage that makes a visual junction between the clapboard of the upper storeys and the brickwork of the octagonal base. The Union Mill is the sole survivor of three mills that stood around Cranbrook and the last of the 15 windmills that were still working in Kent in the 1930s.
WWD

The Beat Goes On

Click here to read the full article. Just when it appeared that the Beats Pill+ portable speaker was gone for good, Beats has revealed that it will be bringing back the popular portable speaker — this time in collaboration with streetwear brand, Stüssy. American rapper and audio entrepreneur Dr. Dre has worked with several powerhouse names to create a number of special-edition speakers and headphone sets for Beats since the brand’s inception in 2015, including Balmain, Fendi, graffiti artist Barry McGee, A-Cold-Wall, Fragment Design and many others.More from WWDBalmain RTW Fall 2022Fendi Couture Spring 2022Fendi Men's Fall 2022 True fans of the...
The Guardian

Starwatch: use the moon to guide you to the planet Uranus

For the second month in a row, we’re going to use the moon as a signpost as we limber up for the big November challenge of seeing planet Uranus with our naked eyes. The chart shows the view looking west-south-west from London at 1930 GMT on 7 March 2022. The moon will be a waxing crescent with just 26% of its visible surface illuminated.
Vox

Oops, cleaning the Great Pacific Garbage Patch was probably a bad idea

Last month, a group of marine biologists noticed something fishy in a video posted on Twitter by a nonprofit called The Ocean Cleanup. “This is likely a staged video,” Clark Richards, a scientist at the Bedford Institute of Oceanography, wrote. “I call bullshit.”. In the 25-second clip,...
The Independent

Samsung phones could intentionally be making apps like Instagram, Netflix, and TikTok worse

Samsung is reportedly throttling the performance of 10,000 apps on its devices.The Korean smartphone giant has apparently made apps subject to “performance limits” as part of its Game Optimizing Service – leading to reports being made on Twitter and pages upon pages of complaints in its forums in Korea.The list of apps include Instagram, Microsoft’s Office apps, Netflix, Google Keep, and TikTok, Android Authority reports.It even includes Samsung’s own Secure Folder, Samsung Cloud, Samsung Pay, Samsung Pass, and the phone app. Google’s main apps, including YouTube, Google Maps, the Play Store, Chrome, Gmail, and Google Play Services are also included.However, it does not...
NewsBreak
Technology
Creative Bloq

Marvel has replaced The Punisher’s controversial logo

The Punisher has become one of Marvel's most beloved anti-heroes after first appearing in the comics back in the 1970s. But over the past few years, the character has faced a couple of changes to his iconic logo. And now the latest design has been published in the comics surprisingly early.
Mashed

31% Agree This Is The Worst Brand Of Ketchup

How do you feel about ketchup? It's one of America's top condiments and is without a doubt a classic combo with certain food items like burgers and fries. (When it comes to ketchup on Chicago's hot dogs, however, there's still plenty of doubt.) While ketchup can be made with different vegetables or even fruits, the version we're all familiar with is slightly tomato-y, a little bit sweet, and a little bit vinegary. There are, however, subtle differences in ketchup from brand to brand, and true ketchup connoisseurs can tell their Heinz from their Hunts from their supermarket generic brands.
komando.com

5 things you need to update now because of the Ukrainian war

Anyone who thinks they’ll be unaffected by the Russia-Ukraine war is dead wrong. During World War II, conflicts were confined to physical battlefields. Thanks to the internet, cyberwar is a new threat that impacts every corner of the globe. While attackers will likely focus on large companies, agencies and...
