ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Squid Game makes history at the SAG Awards 2022

By Sheilla Mamona
glamourmagazine.co.uk
 7 days ago

Squid Game is the stand-out winner at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022, otherwise known as SAG Awards. As much as we are drooling over the bold coloured gowns and the lewks served by some of our favourites celebs, let’s jump straight into the biggest story of the night. The...

www.glamourmagazine.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Squid Game’: SAG Awards Nominee Lee Jong-jae Thinks You Should Read the Subtitles

Click here to read the full article. When the nominations for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced in January, they sparked the usual chatter about snubs and surprises, who deserved what, and which shows were out of their depth. But far more exciting than the typical awards chatter was the fact that this year’s batch of nominees met history head-on, with four nominations for Netflix’s “Squid Game.” The first non-English language series to ever break through with SAG-AFTRA, “Squid Game” earned mentions for ensemble in a drama, stunt ensemble, female actor in a drama for Jung Ho-yeon, and...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shonda Rhimes
E! News

You Will Tear Up Over Squid Game Star Jung Ho-Yeon's SAG Awards Win

Watch: How Jung Ho-yeon Kept it Light On Set of "Squid Game" SAG-AFTRA just said "green light" to Jung Ho-Yeon. On Sunday, Feb. 27, the biggest names in Hollywood joined together at the Santa Monica Airport's Barker Hangar for the 2022 SAG Awards. During this televised celebration, the best performances in TV and film were honored, including those nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Squid Game’ Takes SAG Awards Showdown Over ‘Succession,’ Starts Emmy Race

Click here to read the full article. The Screen Actors Guild Awards returned in full force on Sunday night in its first live ceremony since 2020 to celebrate the finest performances in television (and film) and, in turn, delivered major — and historic — implications for the Emmy season to come. First, the ceremony itself. The evening at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, a change of venue for the event which had been held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles since 1997. The traditionally host-less festivities again depended exclusively on the stage presence of the most talented talent in...
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

SAG Awards’ Split Drama Vote Sets Up a ‘Succession’ vs. ‘Squid Game’ Cage Match as Emmy Season Begins

It’s going to be a wild Emmy season, and if the SAG Awards are any sort of early indication, we’ve got quite a drama race on our hands. SAG Awards voters split their drama votes on Sunday night, honoring HBO’s “Succession” with an overdue ensemble win (the show’s first SAG award, period!) while recognizing two of the stars of Netflix’s “Squid Game” with individual prizes.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

The "Squid Game" Cast Ditched Their Tracksuits For a Glam Night at the SAG Awards

The "Squid Game" cast dressed to impress for their first-ever SAG Awards. Five stars from the record-smashing Korean Netflix series — Lee Jung-jae (Seong Gi-hun, player 456), HoYeon (Kang Sae-byeok, player 067), Kim Joo-ryoung (Han Mi-nyeo, player 212), Anupam Tripathi (Ali Abdul, player 199), and Park Hae-soo (Cho Sang-woo, player 218) — attended the award show together in Santa Monica, CA, swapping their green tracksuits for some elegant looks. HoYeon stunned in a sparkly black Louis Vuitton dress and matching hair scarf, Kim opted for an ombre strapless number, and Lee, Tripathi, and Park each looked dapper in sleek suits. The actors were all smiles as they posed on the red carpet together ahead of the show.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Awards#Drama Series#Squid Game#Lewks#Korean#Stunt Ensemble
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC
The Independent

Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Glamour

Squid Game Star Jung Ho-yeon Cried Delivering Her Touching SAG Awards Acceptance Speech

Netflix’s hit series Squid Game had a great night at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Just minutes after Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae took home the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series, his costar Jung Ho-yeon also swept up the award for best performance by a female actor in a drama series. Both Korean actors responded emotionally to the honor, but it was Jung Ho-yeon who fought through tears while giving an incredibly touching acceptance speech.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

HoYeon Jung and More ‘Squid Game’ Cast Members Hit the SAG Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Photos

The Squid Game stars are so stylish! HoYeon Jung, Lee Jung-jae and more cast members of the Netflix show posed side-by-side at the SAG Awards 2022. The model, 27, who played Kang Sae-byeok, rocked a custom Louis Vuitton dress at the Sunday, February 27, event in Santa Monica. The actress, who accessorized with black sandals and a braid, told Us Weekly in a statement: “I wanted to create a look that was very glamorous, but mixed in Korean traditions as well.”
CELEBRITIES
WWD

‘Squid Game’ Star Hoyeon Jung Stuns in Custom Louis Vuitton at the 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Hoyeon Jung has made her Screen Actors Guild Awards debut. The South Korean model-actress dazzled in a custom look by Louis Vuitton on the red carpet. The dress was a black spaghetti strap silk dress hand-embroidered with crystals and silver beads.More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar AwardsLouis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2022Photos from the 'Eternals' Press Tour She paired it with a pair of black open-toe heels and simple drop diamond earrings and ring, all of which are also by the French label. Jung kept her makeup light and simple, with her hair pulled...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Talks Always Being Told Movies With Black Stars Won't Do Well Worldwide As New Madea Movie Hits Milestone

Tyler Perry’s beloved character Madea is back and the statistics are in: a lot of people watched her return. A Madea Homecoming debuted on Netflix last week and quickly became the No. 1 movie on the streamer, not only in the United States but in numerous countries around the world. As Perry celebrates the milestone, he’s reflecting on how the success of the movie opposes the messages the industry initially told him about the viability of his films.
MOVIES
iheart.com

Actress From Wings Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, known for playing helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on the sitcom Wings has died. Forke also had roles in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Party of Five, Fantasy Island, Dweebs, Heat, and more. She's survived by two sons and the family is asking for fans to...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy