How good has Pipeline been since the beginning of 2022? So good that anytime we start typing any word that starts with the letter “p”, our laptop autofills “Pumping Pipeline.” Yeah, in caps. It’s not that we’ve run out of titles (though we’re getting close). It’s just that…well, it’s been pumping. And it’s Pipeline. Plus, alliteration. But don’t take an editor’s laptop for it — our forecast team has been diving into the data, and while they’re still ingesting this last swell, the North Shore has been something like two and a half times better than normal this year. (Stay tuned for the whole recap.)

JAPAN ・ 5 DAYS AGO