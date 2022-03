Winning championships isn’t easy, but N.C. State sure made it look that way. Playing in its third straight ACC tournament title game, the Wolfpack played most of the second half without its best player. All N.C. State did was hold Miami to three field goals in the third quarter and cruise to a third ACC Tournament title with a 60-47 win over the Hurricanes.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO