Average US gas price spikes 10 cents over 2 weeks to $3.64

The price of bitcoin has dropped below $40,000 at the start of the week, having climbed above $44,000 at the beginning of March.Russia’s invasion of Ukraine initially sparked a mass sell-off, causing BTC to plummet from $39,000 to below $35,000 before a strong recovery. The cryptocurrency bounced back almost as quickly as it crashed, with some analysts pointing to bitcoin’s ability to serve as a safe-haven asset during times of geopolitical uncertainty. Ukraine’s request for bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) donations over the weekend prompted millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency to be given towards the eastern European country’s defence efforts, which the Ukranian Digital Ministry saying it would be used to “help Ukraine armed forces”. Ukraine also asked exchanges to freeze Russian and Belarusian crypto accounts, and on Monday the Russian cryptocurrency exchange BestChange appeared to be down.You can follow all the latest crypto news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live coverage below.

STOCKS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO