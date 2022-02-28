ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Average US gas price spikes 10 cents over 2 weeks to $3.64

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 10 cents over the past two weeks to...

northplattepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Gas Prices In Pennsylvania Jump Another Five-Cents Over The Past Week

>Average Gas Prices In Pennsylvania Jump Another Five-Cents Over The Past Week. (Danville, PA) -- Pennsylvania's drivers are paying more at the pump this week as gas prices continue to increase across the country. According to today's data from Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular-grade gasoline in Pennsylvania is three-dollars-and-73-cents, which is five-cents higher than this time last week and 20-cents higher than the national average. Armstrong County has the lowest average gas prices in the Keystone State at three-dollars-and-61-cents, while Bradford County has the highest at three-dollars-80-cents.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Worcester Business Journal

Mass. gas prices spike 8 cents following Russian invasion

The average gasoline sale price in Massachusetts is sitting at $3.62 per gallon of regular unleaded, up 8 cents from last week, according to a Monday report from travel organization AAA Northeast. The increase in fuel price comes after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, briefly causing oil prices to rise to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
actionnews5.com

Gas prices in Tennessee | State average increases 15 cents in one week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s gas prices have continued to rise in the last year, with the latest spike resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A report from AAA - The Auto Club Group that is released each week highlights gas prices and data in the nation. The data includes city, state and national gas prices compared to the average recorded over the last week, month and year. It also reports the dynamics of the national oil market and ways to save on gas.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ap#The Lundberg Survey
North Platte Post

Gov. Ricketts: An energetic response to Russia

Russia’s attack on Ukraine is an assault on freedom everywhere. As the leader of the free world, the United States must issue a strong response that will isolate Russia – and the world must follow suit. Direct oil and gas sanctions make it clear that the world will not tolerate global aggressors. The Biden Administration can strengthen energy sanctions against Russia by revitalizing our domestic energy production to supply America and our allies.
POLITICS
The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: BTC price slides amid global market turmoil

The price of bitcoin has dropped below $40,000 at the start of the week, having climbed above $44,000 at the beginning of March.Russia’s invasion of Ukraine initially sparked a mass sell-off, causing BTC to plummet from $39,000 to below $35,000 before a strong recovery. The cryptocurrency bounced back almost as quickly as it crashed, with some analysts pointing to bitcoin’s ability to serve as a safe-haven asset during times of geopolitical uncertainty. Ukraine’s request for bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) donations over the weekend prompted millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency to be given towards the eastern European country’s defence efforts, which the Ukranian Digital Ministry saying it would be used to “help Ukraine armed forces”. Ukraine also asked exchanges to freeze Russian and Belarusian crypto accounts, and on Monday the Russian cryptocurrency exchange BestChange appeared to be down.You can follow all the latest crypto news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live coverage below.
STOCKS
North Platte Post

North Dakota's top oil driller invests in CO2 pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s biggest oil driller says it will commit $250 million to help fund a proposed pipeline that would gather carbon dioxide produced by ethanol plants across the Midwest and pump it underground for storage. Billionaire oil tycoon Harold Hamm’s Continental Resources was scheduled...
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Reuters

COMMODITIES Gold above $2,000 on safe-haven appeal; nickel up over 20%

SINGAPORE, March 7 (Reuters) - Gold climbed to its highest in one-and-half years on Monday and palladium hit an all-time high on safe-haven asset appeal, while nickel soared over 20% on fears of supply disruptions tied to sanctions on Russia and continued fighting in Ukraine. Gold prices rose above $2,000...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Turkey Feb forex sales to Botas, other state firms hit record $5.4 bln

ISTANBUL, March 7 (Reuters) - Sales of foreign currency to Turkey's state economic enterprises - primarily energy importer Botas - amounted to a record $5.37 billion in February, the Turkish Central Bank said on Monday, up from $4.15 billion in January as energy prices soar. Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Writing...
WORLD
Outsider.com

U.S. Labor Secretary Says Domestic Drilling Isn’t Being Considered Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Domestic drilling for oil is not an option right now, according to U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. The defiant statement comes as legislators and constituents from both sides of the aisle begin demanding energy reform. The Democrats want to stop receiving Russian oil, which would lead to a wild spike in domestic prices and would necessitate some sort of corrective action; while Republicans want to increase drilling in order to increase domestic supply. In other words, a refusal to adjust local output will come with political consequences, soon.
U.S. POLITICS
Sharee B.

California Man's $33,000 Check Deposit Vanishes After Bank Shuts Down Hours Later

A California man was left feeling confused, devastated, and filled with questions after he went into a local Bank of America branch a few months ago. The customer, Brian Leonard deposited a check in the amount of $33,000 that he tendered from an account he and his wife owned at a different financial institution. The next day when he checked the status of his deposit, which was made via certified funds, he received the shock of a lifetime.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ultimate Unexplained

The US Doomsday Plane Just Flew Over Chicagoland, But Don’t Worry

I want this to be an assurance and not a cause for alarm. The United States 'doomsday plane' just flew across the heartland of the country, but that's really not unusual. this iNews story shared recently regarding the 'doomsday plane' taking flight yesterday and today over the Midwest and have confirmed it's true. As they reported, this was done in response to Putin making nuclear threats against America and its allies regarding the crisis in Ukraine. They shared a tweet showing that the 'doomsday plane' was in flight. NOTE: the doomsday planes are based out of Lincoln, Nebraska so it's unusual for them NOT to fly over this regent frequently.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
91K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy