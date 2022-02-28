ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha police officer faces more child pornography charges

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha police officer is facing two more federal child pornography charges, and the department has moved to fire him. Officer...

northplattepost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
North Platte Post

Lincoln man sentenced to more than 15 years on meth, gun charges

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Larry W. Carter, 48, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln, to a total of 190 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and use of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Carter to 130 months in prison on the drug conviction and a consecutive 60 months in prison on the gun conviction. After serving his prison sentence, Carter will serve a 5-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Student charged with attempted murder for Kan. school shooting

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — An 18-year-old student has been charged in a shooting that wounded an administrator and a school resource officer at a suburban Kansas City high school. The Johnson County prosecutor’s office announced Saturday that Jaylon Desean Elmore is charged with attempted capital murder in the shooting Friday at Olathe East High School.
KANSAS CITY, KS
North Platte Post

Trooper responding to assist motorist struck near Maxwell

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A Nebraska State Trooper was struck and received minor injuries while responding to a motorist assist near Maxwell. The incident was among dozens of weather-related incidents handled by troopers Saturday, as much of western Nebraska received snow throughout the day. At approximately 10:40 p.m., a trooper was parked,...
MAXWELL, NE
North Platte Post

Sheriff IDs officer wounded in Kansas high school shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement and school officials are crediting School Resource Officer Erik Clark for his actions during Friday's shooting at Olathe East High School. On social media, the Johnson County Sheriff's office said, "the entire Sheriff’s Office is keeping SRO Erik Clark, his family and his Olathe Police family in our prayers."
OLATHE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
North Platte Post

Iowa man sentenced for 2003 abduction, assault of teens

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been sentenced to more than 33 years in federal prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting two Omaha, Nebraska, teenagers nearly 20 years ago. Federal prosecutors in Iowa say 43-year-old Myron Lee Brandon, of Pacific Junction, was sentenced Wednesday to 405...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Police#Veteran#Ap
North Platte Post

UFC champion charged with shooting at molestation suspect

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been charged with attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges after authorities said he fired at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member. Velasquez was arrested Monday after he...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
North Platte Post

Police say motorcyclist killed in crash in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say a motorcyclist has died in a crash in southeastern Lincoln. Investigators say the crash happened Tuesday afternoon when one of two motorcyclists traveling together north on 70th Street lost control, hit a curb and then a fence. Police say the driver of the...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance methamphetamine. 2 warrants: Possession of Controlled substance methamphetamine; possession of marijuana. Cynthia T. Dorian. Age: 33. 2 warrants: Theft by receiving stolen property; escape. Niccole J. Reilly.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Owner of Kearney construction company run over by bulldozer, killed

On Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at approximately 10:33am Kearney Police were called to Blueprint Engines construction site at 2915 Marshall Avenue, Kearney for an injury accident. Preliminary information indicates Mr. Ron Blessing, owner of Blessing Construction, was accidently run over by a bulldozer. Following the accident, the bulldozer continued, unattended,...
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
91K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy