Flyaway to See Olivia Rodrigo In San Francisco

We may be on the cusp of a huge change in the world of movie theaters. For basically a century, theaters have charged every customer the same price for every seat in every theater for every movie. Sure, a matinee might be cheaper than a primetime screening, but it didn’t matter if you were seeing a huge blockbuster on opening night or an indie film in its 20th week of release; the price for a ticket was exactly the same.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO