Jimmy Performs a Tiny Euphoria Song | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Things are heating up between Ye and Chaney Jones. The pair cozied up to each other in a new photo, and like usual, Chaney looked identical to Kim Kardashian. Kanye West popped up on model Chaney Jones‘ Instagram Stories on Monday, February 28, and the pair looked very comfortable together. Ye, 44, and the 24-year-old gorgeous look-alike of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian cozied up to each other in the cute selfie. Kanye stood behind Chaney and lovingly placed his arms around her as she snapped the pic for her 260,000 IG followers to see.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO