SAN ANTONIO — Many of those that came down with COVID more than a year ago are still suffering from long COVID symptoms. Long COVID is defined as COVID-19 symptoms that have lasted for more than six months after a person has been diagnosed with COVID. Dr. Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez, the Chair of Rehabilitation Medicine at UT Health San Antonio and the director of their post-COVID recovery clinic told us, "There's a lot of different causes for what's causing these long COVID symptom symptoms. So some patients, you know, we're learning more and more about it."

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO