Ari Chazanas is the Founder and CEO of Lotus West Properties, a property management and investment firm based in West Los Angeles. There continues to be a contentious debate, even now, as to the existence of climate change. But there are certainly marked changes taking place in the climate and the world in which we all live. These developments are having an impact in the real estate market as well, touching every aspect of the industry, from rising prices to the decline in popularity of specific regions.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO