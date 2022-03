Natasha Jonas believes women’s boxing is awash with rivalries and is not solely relying on Katie Taylor’s much-anticipated showdown against Amanda Serrano to bring in fans.Taylor, who narrowly outpointed Jonas to retain her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight titles 10 months ago, and Serrano will make history on April 30 in the first female fight to headline Madison Square Garden in New York.With Ireland’s Taylor and Puerto Rico’s Serrano, who has held world titles in seven weight categories, regarded as two of the finest fighters of their era their upcoming bout is among the best that can be made...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 55 MINUTES AGO