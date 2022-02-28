College Sports Weekly Recap

ACGC Graduates

Noah Nelsen, Sophomore, Track and Field, Simpson

-Placed 11th at the American Rivers Conference Championships in the 5000 in 15:28.70.

Kate Crawford, Sophomore, Track and Field, UNI

-Ran 13th in the 5000 in the Missouri Valley Conference Championships with a time of 17:34.11.

-Scheduled to run in the 3000 on Monday.

AHSTW Graduates

Kinsey Scheffler, Sophomore, Track and Field, Omaha

-Placed 15th in the Shot Put with a throw of 39-09.75 at the Summit League Championships.

-Placed 20th in the Weight Throw with a mark of 40-05.75.

Gage Clay, Sophomore, Track and Field, Iowa State

-Ran on ISU’s 9th place 4X400 at the Big 12 Championships with a split of 47.75.

Holly Hoepner, Freshman, Track and Field, IWCC

-Indoor season came to a close last weekend.

Kailey Jones, Freshman, Basketball, Luther

-Luther beat Dubuque 53-46 in the first round of the conference tournament on Tuesday. Jones submitted 20 points and 13 rebounds.

-Jones finished with 20 points and 8 rebounds in a 106-75 second round loss to Simpson on Thursday.

-Jones averaged 12.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game during her freshman season. She started 23 of the team’s 26 games.

Sam Porter, Sophomore, Simpson, Baseball

-Season starts March 5th in Topeka, KS

Joel Sampson, Sophomore, SWCC, Baseball

-SWCC lost 8-4 to Johnson County on Monday.

-The Spartans fell 8-7 to Fort Scott on Sunday.

Atlantic Graduates

Grant Sturm, Freshman, Baseball, Simpson

-Season starts March 5th in Topeka, KS

Carter Cox, Senior, Wrestling, Cumberland (TN)

-The back-to-back conference champion will compete at the NAIA National Tournament March 4th and 5th in Wichita, KS.

Anna Lowary, Sophomore, Swimming, Midland

-Next meet is the NAIA National Championships March 2nd-5th

Joe Weaver, Freshman, Wrestling, Simpson

-Went 0-2 at the NCAA DIII Lower Midwest Regional. He finishes the season with a 12-14 record.

Craig Alan Becker, Freshman, Track and Field, UNI

-Clocked a 4:21.53 in the mile to place 14th at the MVC Indoor Meet.

Ryan Hawkins, Senior, Basketball, Creighton

-Hawkins had 25 points and 12 rebounds on Wednesday in a win at St. John’s.

-In Saturday’s loss at #11 Providence, Hawkins posted 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Haley Rasmussen, Freshman, Basketball, Simpson

-Simpson won the American Rivers Conference Tournament with victories over Luther (106-75) and Wartburg (62-59).

-Rasmussen had 4 points against Luther.

Taylor McCreedy, Freshman, Track and Field, Iowa Central

-McCreedy will compete in the NJCAA Indoor Championships March 4th and 5th at Pittsburg, KS.

Tessa Grooms, Freshman, Basketball, Iowa Central

-Iowa Central lost to Northeast Community College 62-58 on Wednesday.

-They’ll have a rematch with Northeast this Wednesday in the Region XI Tournament.

Austin Alexander, Senior, Basketball, Northwestern

-Northwestern lost to Doane 64-61 in the GPAC Tournament quarterfinals.

Gratt Reed, Sophomore, Track and Field, Iowa

-Placed 3rd in the 60M Hurdles at the Big Ten Championships in 7.73. He ran 7.72 in the prelims.

-Finished 5th in the 200 in 21.03.

Jalen Petersen, Junior, Track and Field, Grand View

-Grand View won the Heart of America Conference title.

-Petersen ran 4th in the 3000 with a time of 8:46.22.

-He finished 2nd in the 5000 in 15:12.75.

Jaxson Eden, Senior, Track and Field, Grand View

-Grand View won the Heart of America Conference title.

-Eden ran 11th in the mile in 4:38.77.

-He led off the runner-up Distance Medley Relay.

Brooke Newell, Senior, Golf, Missouri State

-Tied for 53rd at the Rio Verde Invitational with a 20 over par 236 (76, 85, 75)

Olivia Engler, Freshman, Softball, Iowa Central

-Engler pitched a one-hitter with 11 K’s in five innings as Iowa Central beat North Platte 10-0 on Saturday.

Caroline Pellett, Freshman, Softball, Simpson

-Simpson won two of their three games in the season opening series.

-Pellett scored a run as a pinch runner in a 14-2 win against Austin.

Audubon Graduates

Tyler Riebhoff, Senior, Baseball, Coe

-Season starts March 5th.

CAM Graduates

Molly Venteicher, Freshman, Track, Southwestern Community College

-Indoor season concluded last weekend.

Connor McKee, Freshman, Track, Central Missouri

-Central Missouri finished 4th in the MIAA Championships.

Exira-EHK Graduates

Sophia Peppers, Senior, Basketball, Morningside

-Peppers had 10 points and 3 assists in a 98-84 win over Hastings.

-Morningside beat Northwestern 73-72 in the GPAC Semifinals. Peppers finished with 12 points and 6 rebounds.

-The Mustangs will meet Dakota Wesleyan on Tuesday in the conference tournament championship game.

Tatum Grubbs, Freshman, Basketball, Wartburg

-Wartburg beat Loras 68-54 on Thursday and lost to Simpson 62-59 on Saturday.

-Wartburg secured a 95-86 win over Loras on Saturday.

Griswold Graduates

Joanna Topham, Senior, Track and Field, Omaha

-Placed 12th in the 3000 at the Summit League Championships with a a time of 10:40. 96.

David Thompson, Senior, Track and Field, Iowa State

-Placed 11th in the 1000 at the Big 12 Indoor Championships in 2:25.22.

Nodaway Valley

Shane Breheny, Senior, Track and Field, Simpson

-Placed 20th in the 5000 at the American Rivers Conference Meet in 16:23.28.

Tyler Vandewater, Sophomore, Baseball, Benedictine-Mesa

-Next game March 1st vs Ottawa

Who are we missing? Please e-mail ksomnews@mchsi.com