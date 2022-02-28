ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College Sports Weekly Recap

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago

ACGC Graduates

Noah Nelsen, Sophomore, Track and Field, Simpson

-Placed 11th at the American Rivers Conference Championships in the 5000 in 15:28.70.

Kate Crawford, Sophomore, Track and Field, UNI

-Ran 13th in the 5000 in the Missouri Valley Conference Championships with a time of 17:34.11.

-Scheduled to run in the 3000 on Monday.

AHSTW Graduates

Kinsey Scheffler, Sophomore, Track and Field, Omaha

-Placed 15th in the Shot Put with a throw of 39-09.75 at the Summit League Championships.

-Placed 20th in the Weight Throw with a mark of 40-05.75.

Gage Clay, Sophomore, Track and Field, Iowa State

-Ran on ISU’s 9th place 4X400 at the Big 12 Championships with a split of 47.75.

Holly Hoepner, Freshman, Track and Field, IWCC

-Indoor season came to a close last weekend.

Kailey Jones, Freshman, Basketball, Luther

-Luther beat Dubuque 53-46 in the first round of the conference tournament on Tuesday. Jones submitted 20 points and 13 rebounds.

-Jones finished with 20 points and 8 rebounds in a 106-75 second round loss to Simpson on Thursday.

-Jones averaged 12.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game during her freshman season. She started 23 of the team’s 26 games.

Sam Porter, Sophomore, Simpson, Baseball

-Season starts March 5th in Topeka, KS

Joel Sampson, Sophomore, SWCC, Baseball

-SWCC lost 8-4 to Johnson County on Monday.

-The Spartans fell 8-7 to Fort Scott on Sunday.

Atlantic Graduates

Grant Sturm, Freshman, Baseball, Simpson

-Season starts March 5th in Topeka, KS

Carter Cox, Senior, Wrestling, Cumberland (TN)

-The back-to-back conference champion will compete at the NAIA National Tournament March 4th and 5th in Wichita, KS.

Anna Lowary, Sophomore, Swimming, Midland

-Next meet is the NAIA National Championships March 2nd-5th

Joe Weaver, Freshman, Wrestling, Simpson

-Went 0-2 at the NCAA DIII Lower Midwest Regional. He finishes the season with a 12-14 record.

Craig Alan Becker, Freshman, Track and Field, UNI

-Clocked a 4:21.53 in the mile to place 14th at the MVC Indoor Meet.

Ryan Hawkins, Senior, Basketball, Creighton

-Hawkins had 25 points and 12 rebounds on Wednesday in a win at St. John’s.

-In Saturday’s loss at #11 Providence, Hawkins posted 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Haley Rasmussen, Freshman, Basketball, Simpson

-Simpson won the American Rivers Conference Tournament with victories over Luther (106-75) and Wartburg (62-59).

-Rasmussen had 4 points against Luther.

Taylor McCreedy, Freshman, Track and Field, Iowa Central

-McCreedy will compete in the NJCAA Indoor Championships March 4th and 5th at Pittsburg, KS.

Tessa Grooms, Freshman, Basketball, Iowa Central

-Iowa Central lost to Northeast Community College 62-58 on Wednesday.

-They’ll have a rematch with Northeast this Wednesday in the Region XI Tournament.

Austin Alexander, Senior, Basketball, Northwestern

-Northwestern lost to Doane 64-61 in the GPAC Tournament quarterfinals.

Gratt Reed, Sophomore, Track and Field, Iowa

-Placed 3rd in the 60M Hurdles at the Big Ten Championships in 7.73. He ran 7.72 in the prelims.

-Finished 5th in the 200 in 21.03.

Jalen Petersen, Junior, Track and Field, Grand View

-Grand View won the Heart of America Conference title.

-Petersen ran 4th in the 3000 with a time of 8:46.22.

-He finished 2nd in the 5000 in 15:12.75.

Jaxson Eden, Senior, Track and Field, Grand View

-Grand View won the Heart of America Conference title.

-Eden ran 11th in the mile in 4:38.77.

-He led off the runner-up Distance Medley Relay.

Brooke Newell, Senior, Golf, Missouri State

-Tied for 53rd at the Rio Verde Invitational with a 20 over par 236 (76, 85, 75)

Olivia Engler, Freshman, Softball, Iowa Central

-Engler pitched a one-hitter with 11 K’s in five innings as Iowa Central beat North Platte 10-0 on Saturday.

Caroline Pellett, Freshman, Softball, Simpson

-Simpson won two of their three games in the season opening series.

-Pellett scored a run as a pinch runner in a 14-2 win against Austin.

Audubon Graduates

Tyler Riebhoff, Senior, Baseball, Coe

-Season starts March 5th.

CAM Graduates

Molly Venteicher, Freshman, Track, Southwestern Community College

-Indoor season concluded last weekend.

Connor McKee, Freshman, Track, Central Missouri

-Central Missouri finished 4th in the MIAA Championships.

Exira-EHK Graduates

Sophia Peppers, Senior, Basketball, Morningside

-Peppers had 10 points and 3 assists in a 98-84 win over Hastings.

-Morningside beat Northwestern 73-72 in the GPAC Semifinals. Peppers finished with 12 points and 6 rebounds.

-The Mustangs will meet Dakota Wesleyan on Tuesday in the conference tournament championship game.

Tatum Grubbs, Freshman, Basketball, Wartburg

-Wartburg beat Loras 68-54 on Thursday and lost to Simpson 62-59 on Saturday.

-Wartburg secured a 95-86 win over Loras on Saturday.

Griswold Graduates

Joanna Topham, Senior, Track and Field, Omaha

-Placed 12th in the 3000 at the Summit League Championships with a a time of 10:40. 96.

David Thompson, Senior, Track and Field, Iowa State

-Placed 11th in the 1000 at the Big 12 Indoor Championships in 2:25.22.

Nodaway Valley

Shane Breheny, Senior, Track and Field, Simpson

-Placed 20th in the 5000 at the American Rivers Conference Meet in 16:23.28.

Tyler Vandewater, Sophomore, Baseball, Benedictine-Mesa

-Next game March 1st vs Ottawa

Who are we missing? Please e-mail ksomnews@mchsi.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Daily Reporter

Quincy wrestling sends three to Division Three Individual State Finals

DETROIT — The Quincy Oriole wrestling program, under the direction of head coach Matt Boger, is slowly making its way back from a few tough years. This year the Orioles took a huge leap forward in their progress as for the first time in a number of years Quincy was able to field a full lineup, a lineup chocked full of gritty wrestlers with grit and toughness, and above all else, heart. Three of those Orioles battled their...
QUINCY, MI
Western Iowa Today

Czinano, Clark rally No. 12 Iowa women past Northwestern

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 21 points, Caitlin Clark had a double-double and No. 12 Iowa pulled away from Northwestern for a 72-59 win in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament. The Wildcats, on the NCAA Tournament bubble, trailed by 3 when Veronica Burton made a layup with four minutes left in the third quarter but they missed their next 15 shots. When Laya Hartman ended the drought with a 3-pointer with four minutes left in the game, Northwestern trailed 66-54. Clark, the Big Ten player of the year with 15 double-doubles, finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Burton finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds for seventh-seeded Northwestern.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loras College#Wartburg College#Simpson College#Coe College#Acgc#Uni Ran 13th#Ahstw#Isu#Ks Joel Sampson#Fort Scott#Freshman Baseball#Simpson Season#Ncaa Diii Lower
The Spun

Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Western Iowa Today

Hawkins named Second Team All Big East

(Omaha) The Big East Conference announced their postseason awards on Sunday. Atlantic native Ryan Hawkins earned second team honors. The Creighton senior is averaging 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Creighton also had Ryan Kalkbrenner named honorable mention all-conference while Ryan Nembhard, Trey Alexander, and Arthur Kaluma were named...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Hawkins scores 17 on senior day, Creighton falls to Seton Hall

(Omaha) Creighton dropped a 65-60 decision to Seton Hall on Saturday. The Bluejays end the regular season at 20-10 overall and 12-7 in the Big East. Ryan Hawkins posted 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals. Hawkins is averaging 14.2. points and 7.8 rebounds per game this season. Ryan Kalkbrenner finished the game with 17 points and 9 rebounds.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
11K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy