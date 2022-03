Experience work tasks with a clearer view when you have the HUAWEI MateBook E 2-in-1 laptop. Equipped with a HUAWEI OLED Real Colour FullView display, it provides up to 600 nits of brightness and a wide color gamut. Moreover, pair this 2-in-1 laptop with a keyboard for productivity when working from a coffee shop or in the office. Best of all, the screen sets back easily with seamless keyboard adjustment for the perfect angle when writing or drawing. Or ditch the keyboard and use it to enjoy mobility for your presentations or to work on a project. The HUAWEI MateBook E also automatically adjusts screen colors based on ambient lighting for a paper-like viewing experience. Overall, this gadget is a laptop and a tablet combined and great for professionals.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO