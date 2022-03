LAKELAND, Fla. -- Ryan Kreidler has read the quotes from housemate and fellow Tigers prospect Parker Meadows about the 6-foot-5 outfielder sleeping in a twin bed. “I know he’s telling all you guys, ‘Aw, my feet are hanging off the edge,’” Kreidler said, breaking into a smile. “He’s fine. He hasn’t complained one time. There’s a pullout couch that he refuses to sleep on, and it’s kind of in its own room, and he won’t sleep on it. So I don’t want to hear it anymore from Meadows.”

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO