Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022: The Complete List of TV Winners

All snark and no wit makes Shining Vale, Starz’s miserable misfire of a horror-comedy, a chore to even try to describe. Burdened with the double handicap of being neither funny nor scary — except in its toxic unpleasantness — the blessedly half-hour series casts Courteney Cox as her most brittle character to date. Pat Phelps is a struggling softcore-porn author whose fling with a hot handyman has led her broken family (including Greg Kinnear, wasting his charisma as her chipper hubby Terry) to move from Brooklyn into a Connecticut mansion that appears to be haunted.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO