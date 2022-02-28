Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022: The Complete List of TV Winners

FX’s Atlanta is taking a trip across the pond for a season full of European misadventures in the new trailer for Season 3, which premieres on March 24. “Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 of Atlanta finds ‘Earn’ (Donald Glover), ‘Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles’ (Brian Tyree Henry), ‘Darius’ (LaKeith Stanfield) and ‘Van’ (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to,” states the season description.
Comments / 0