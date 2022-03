Killing Eve very nearly lost its way last season when it kept Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) apart for almost every episode. Season one gifted us with a thrilling game of cat and mouse, season two saw an unexpected partnership form, and season three sent everyone on their own paths, digging deeper into backstories and personal drama. The series has struggled to hold onto the magic of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s first season for some time now, but thanks to Oh and Comer’s performances, Killing Eve has remained watchable throughout. The fourth and final season picks up shortly after the events of the Season 3 finale that saw our leading ladies finally realize they may want the same things after all.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO