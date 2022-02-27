USA women's hockey player is an inspiration to other Christian athletes

The 2022 primary season for this year's midterm elections officially launched Tuesday in Texas, where voters will cast ballots in several statewide races and all 38 congressional districts. Polls closed throughout the state at 9 p.m. ET. CBS News projects that Governor Greg Abbott will avoid a runoff and secure...
VINNYTSIA, Ukraine — Russia stepped up its assault on key Ukrainian cities Wednesday, as the seventh day of Moscow's invasion threatened to bring even greater violence and destruction to civilian areas across the country. Russia intensified its offensive on four strategic cities: Kharkiv, Mariupol, Kherson and Kyiv, with a...
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday during his State of the Union address the U.S. will close American skies to Russian flights. The move, which U.S. officials had been considering for several days, is part of the administration's efforts to isolate the country as it attacks Ukraine. The ban applies to...
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will tell lawmakers Wednesday the central bank will likely hike interest rates later this month with inflation “well above” the central bank’s target range. The Fed chief is set to tell members of the House Financial Services Committee that bank officials “expect...
Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) and progressive favorite Jessica Cisneros are heading to a runoff in Texas's 28th Congressional District, The Associated Press projected, after neither of the leading candidates secured 50 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary on Tuesday. The race's runoff status shows that Cuellar, the incumbent,...
Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that almost 6,000 members of Russia's invading force had been killed as Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war against Ukraine hit the one-week mark. Zelensky vowed that Russia would not topple his government by pummeling Ukraine's cities and civilians with missiles, but with pressure from unprecedented international sanctions against Moscow swelling by the day, that appeared to be Putin's strategy.
Yachts owned by Russian billionaires are on the move as the U.S. and its allies seek to hunt down the assets of Russia's wealthiest in direct response to the invasion of Ukraine. The wealthiest Russian money – including Russian President Vladimir Putin's — has pushed to sea. Data...
March 2 (Reuters) - Boeing (BA.N) suspended maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines and U.S. energy firm Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) said it would exit Russia, joining a growing list of Western companies spurning Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. U.S. tech giant Apple (AAPL.O) said it had stopped sales...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) hammered President Biden for his “weakness on the world stage” in the Republican response to Biden’s first State of the Union address Tuesday night. Reynolds, speaking from Des Moines, touched on Russia’s unfolding invasion of Ukraine and the U.S.’s “disastrous” withdrawal from...
