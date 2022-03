Most of the month of February packed primetime with either reruns or Olympic action, but the 2022 Olympic Games officially came to an end on February 20, and that meant the returns of most of broadcast TV’s biggest franchises. The NCIS franchise (currently comprised of the original plus NCIS: LA and NCIS: Hawai’i) didn’t return, but plenty of others did, including the no fewer than nine Wolf Entertainment shows split into three groups across two networks, as well as ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19. So, with so many shows back, it’s worth taking a look at the numbers to see which shared universe won the first week back.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO