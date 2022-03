The European Space Agency’s ExoMars orbiter has found evidence of a huge deposit of water underneath the Valles Marineris Martian canyon system, which is one of the Solar System’s largest canyons—about five times as deep and ten times as long as the Grand Canyon in Arizona. Scientists assessed data recorded by the Trace Gas Orbiter’s (TGO) Fine-Resolution Epithermal Neutron Detector (Frend) instrument, which maps hydrogen in the uppermost metre of Mars’ soil—a measure of water content—to make the discovery.The research, accepted for publication in the journal Icarus, revealed an area in the canyon, about the size of the Netherlands,...

ASTRONOMY ・ 16 HOURS AGO