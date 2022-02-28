Aldi prepares to launch a popular garden item for $9.99 after a similar buy flew off the shelves during the pandemic lockdowns

Discount supermarket chain Aldi has launched a set of popular meerkat garden statues after a similar buy flew off the shelves at Woolworths.

The quirky garden statues show the animals dressed up as doctors, nurses, firemen, and librarians and they're available from $9.99 in selected stores across Australia.

The figures are a part of Aldi's Special Buys which also includes a collection of koalas, crocodiles, cows, sheep, and owls made into garden gnomes.

Discount supermarket chain Aldi has launched a popular meerkat garden statues after a similar buy flew off the shelves at Woolworths just months prior

The quirky garden statues include the animals dressed as doctors, nurses, firemen, and librarians among others

The garden statues are available from $9.99 online and in selected stores across Australia

The figures are a part of Aldi's Special Buys program and promise to offer exceptional quality and value for money

The garden ornaments that attracted a cult following across Australia in 2020 were one of Woolworths' best selling items.

There were 35 characters to choose from including Olympians, fairies, brides and grooms from $8 a piece.

In September Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci revealed a whopping 60,000 meerkat statues had been sold in less than a month.

The store had doubled its order in 2020 but still managed to sell the equivalent of 2019's stock in the first week as shoppers snapped up meerkats in record numbers.

Woolworths general manager for everyday needs James Hepworth said the supermarket was 'excited' for the restock after the statues enjoyed such 'huge popularity' last time around.

'Customers exceeded our expectations for demand with these meerkats last year, and this year they'll find a range of new and quirky designs and personalities as a way to get families out of the house and in the garden,' he said previously.

Demand for gardening and DIY products has soared since the pandemic began in early 2020, as people spent an increasing amount of time at home.

Australians bought more plants than ever last year, with the country spending a staggering $2.6 billion on more than two billion plants.