Best Joker hoodie

The next DC film to star the Dark Knight is Matt Reeves' The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the brooding street vigilante. While The Batman shows the early days of Bruce Wayne's crimefighting career, it will still feature a bevy of villains from Batman's rogues gallery. Riddler (Paul Dano), Penguin (Colin Farrell), and Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) all play important roles, pushing Batman to his upper limits. As threatening as each individual villain is, no one has caused more sleepless nights for Batman than The Joker. Whenever a Batman story is told in any format – movies, TV, comics, video games – it inevitably involves Joker in some capacity. But does that mean any future sequels or spinoffs of The Batman should utilize the Clown Prince of Crime?

