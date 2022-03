George Ezra will perform at the Platinum Party At The Palace celebrating the Queen’s 70-year Jubilee, it has been announced.The singer, 28, is the first act to be revealed for the live concert on June 4 which celebrates Britain’s longest serving monarch.Appearing on The One Show live from Buckingham Palace, Capital Breakfast presenter Roman Kemp stood in the music room to announce the news.5000 members of the public have the chance to receive a pair of tickets to the Platinum Party at the Palace on June 4th! 🥳🎶All you need to know 👉 https://t.co/R0JPcKLppb#TheOneShow @RoyalFamily #PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/b94klC0Btk— BBC The One...

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO