On Tuesday, March 1, WAMU held a Kojo In Our Community call-in special: Parents, Teachers, Politicians, And Outrage In Schools. Fierce debates around school policies are dividing communities and spilling into politics. What happens when a governor eliminates mask mandates put in place by local school jurisdictions, sparking lawsuits and bitter debate? If a COVID surge means teachers don’t feel safe in schools, what options do they have? As a parent, should you have veto power over your kids’ curriculum? Who gets to decide what is safe, appropriate, and good for kids?

