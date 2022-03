With their 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, the Flyers broke out of the mold they’ve been stuck nearly all season. The Flyers’ most recent wins may not have come on back-to-back games, but Saturday’s win accomplished something the 2021-22 Flyers have not been able to do often this season: It stopped another losing streak.

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO