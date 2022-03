Since the big DNA kit boom of 2018, nearly 30 million people have made the choice to spit in a tube as platforms like AncestryDNA and 23AndMe break down a portion of their genetic makeup. The portal comes with many caveats like privacy concerns and the ever-changing reference population, which make the results a “living document” instead of a hard copy. In an effort to own the past and future, many Black Americans are tapping into genetic ancestry testing as a method to look beyond what the history books have shared about our lineage. It makes sense; after all, a genetic breakdown could be a way to discover our roots by building new bridges to the other side of our Blackness. But how far can it take us?

SOCIETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO