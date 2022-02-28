Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022: The Complete List of TV Winners (UPDATING LIVE)

The 26th Annual Art Director’s Guild Awards took place tonight as an in-person show at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, with “Nightmare Alley,” ” and “No Time to Die” and “Encanto” taking home top film honors. Hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown, the...
“American Idol”: More hopefuls try to sing their way to victory as the reboot of the competition returns for Season 5. (8 p.m. Sunday, ABC; stream on fubo TV) “Killing Eve”: The thriller starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer returns for its fourth and final season. Episodes will air one day later, at 9 p.m., on AMC. (8 p.m. Sunday, BBC America)
Another day, another Netflix TV show bites the dust. Those looking for an order of culinary expertise with a side of humorous disaster will be saddened to hear that Netflix is cancelling ‘Nailed It! Halloween’. The cookery game show’s holiday spin-off, which sees inept bakers try to emulate...
Tyler Perry’s beloved character Madea is back and the statistics are in: a lot of people watched her return. A Madea Homecoming debuted on Netflix last week and quickly became the No. 1 movie on the streamer, not only in the United States but in numerous countries around the world. As Perry celebrates the milestone, he’s reflecting on how the success of the movie opposes the messages the industry initially told him about the viability of his films.
Kristen Stewart and Chanel have done it again. On March 4, the Spencer star attended the 37 Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where she was awarded the American Riviera Award for her achievements and contributions to the film industry. Presenting the trophy—which has previously been awarded to the likes of Martin Scorsese, Renée Zellweger, and more—was Charlize Theron.
Actor Taron Egerton gave the audience a fright after collapsing on stage in London during the opening night of new play C--k. The Sing actor was set to hit the stage at the Ambassadors Theater in London to perform the latest play directed by Marianne Elliott. The show went off without a hitch until Egerton collapsed on stage before the second act.
Some controversial changes to the 2022 Oscars reportedly came about after ABC threatened to pull the plug on the telecast entirely. That's according to The Hollywood Reporter, which delves into the Oscars' announcement that eight awards won't be presented live this year. That decision has sparked backlash, and the Reporter describes a "civil war" now unfolding on the Academy's board.
