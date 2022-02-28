ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022: The Complete List of TV Winners (UPDATING LIVE)

By Rich Fury
Cadillac News
 7 days ago

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022: The Complete...

www.cadillacnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

‘Euphoria’ Season 2 finale, ‘Super Pumped,’ ‘Top Chef,’ Screen Actors Guild Awards: TV This Week

“American Idol”: More hopefuls try to sing their way to victory as the reboot of the competition returns for Season 5. (8 p.m. Sunday, ABC; stream on fubo TV) “Killing Eve”: The thriller starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer returns for its fourth and final season. Episodes will air one day later, at 9 p.m., on AMC. (8 p.m. Sunday, BBC America)
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Talks Always Being Told Movies With Black Stars Won't Do Well Worldwide As New Madea Movie Hits Milestone

Tyler Perry’s beloved character Madea is back and the statistics are in: a lot of people watched her return. A Madea Homecoming debuted on Netflix last week and quickly became the No. 1 movie on the streamer, not only in the United States but in numerous countries around the world. As Perry celebrates the milestone, he’s reflecting on how the success of the movie opposes the messages the industry initially told him about the viability of his films.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guild#Film Star
Glamour

Kristen Stewart Accepts Prestigious Award in Completely See-Through Chanel Dress

Kristen Stewart and Chanel have done it again. On March 4, the Spencer star attended the 37 Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where she was awarded the American Riviera Award for her achievements and contributions to the film industry. Presenting the trophy—which has previously been awarded to the likes of Martin Scorsese, Renée Zellweger, and more—was Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Radar Online.com

Taron Egerton Collapses 90 Minutes In To Opening Night Of New Play In London, Had To Bow Out The Rest Of The Show

Actor Taron Egerton gave the audience a fright after collapsing on stage in London during the opening night of new play C--k. The Sing actor was set to hit the stage at the Ambassadors Theater in London to perform the latest play directed by Marianne Elliott. The show went off without a hitch until Egerton collapsed on stage before the second act.
CELEBRITIES
The Week

ABC allegedly threatened to cancel the Oscars unless some awards were cut

Some controversial changes to the 2022 Oscars reportedly came about after ABC threatened to pull the plug on the telecast entirely. That's according to The Hollywood Reporter, which delves into the Oscars' announcement that eight awards won't be presented live this year. That decision has sparked backlash, and the Reporter describes a "civil war" now unfolding on the Academy's board.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy