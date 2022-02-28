Janesville police find 9mm handgun in snow near courthouse after reports of gunfire

JANESVILLE

Authorities were looking for a person police think is linked to a gun officers found in the snow near the Rock County courthouse after witnesses reported hearing a volley of gunshots early Friday in downtown Janesville.

According to Janesville police reports, witnesses reported hearing five gunshots ring out at about 3 a.m. Friday near the Courthouse Park area between South Division Street and South Parker Drive.

Officers who went to check the area said they found a black 9mm handgun “buried” in the snow near where witnesses heard gunfire. In the same area, police said they found Suboxone pills and drug testing strips plus a THC vape device.

Near the gun and apparent drugs, officers also spotted footprints in the snow, according to reports.

Police said they intended to canvass the neighborhood further and check out security footage at a set of local apartments that authorities think may have security footage of a person believed to be involved in the early morning gun play.