Nordstrom Winter Beauty Sale 2022: Last Day to Shop Up to 60% Off Kate Somerville, Oribe, and More

By ETonline Staff
ETOnline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe only have a few hours left to shop the Nordstrom Winter Sale. Until midnight tonight, shoppers can snag deals on top...

Marie Claire

The Nordstrom Winter Sale 2022: Our Fashion Picks

This is not a drill: Nordstrom's Winter Sale is officially upon us, which means that everything from loungewear to intimates to accessories can now be bought at unprecedently low prices at Nordstrom, both in-store and online. Whether you need to spruce up your office wardrobe, stock up on basics, or you're overdue for a little treat, we definitely recommend you take a gander at what's on offer here.
BEAUTY & FASHION
LisaB

Fenty Beauty is coming to your Ulta Stores on March 6.

The Fenty Beauty line is coming to Ulta Stores NationwideValentina Eganovic/Unsplash. It seems that Rihanna cannot stop making headlines. At the end of January, there was a pregnancy announcement. Now there is big news in her business life.
Refinery29

Sorry To Break It To You, But These Skincare Products Are A Scam

The skincare industry has a knack of convincing us to buy things we don't necessarily need. Influencer reviews, cleverly positioned before-and-after pictures and even beauty expert backing are all very persuasive. Before you know it, you have a bathroom cabinet brimming with products you might never use or, worse still, products that don't really do anything.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#On Beauty#The Nordstrom Winter Sale#Stila#Cosmetics
whowhatwear

This New $16 Serum Replaced My $245 One, and My Skin Looked Better in One Week

"Look how good my skin looks!" I practically screamed at my dad the second he slid into the passenger seat of my car. It was fall, right around Thanksgiving, and my dad was in L.A. helping me pack up my apartment before the holidays, after which I'd be moving into a new place across town. It'd been about three months since I'd last seen my family, and after years of trying to get my hormonal acne under control (and constantly tweaking my skincare routine and lifestyle habits), my skin was finally, miraculously, completely clear. Heck, it was glowing! For the first time almost ever, I felt confident walking outside without a stitch of makeup, and even more astounding, whenever I did so, I'd accrue compliments (sometimes from complete strangers) on my skin—an experience that was completely foreign to me.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

These Skincare Products Are the Next Best Thing To Injectables, According To a Professional

Click here to read the full article. While a comprehensive skincare routine is undoubtedly key when it comes to the pursuit of attaining perfect skin, it should go without saying that there is truly no topical skincare product that works just like Botox, or that even comes close to rivaling the results of injectables like filler and neurotoxins (aka Botox). With that being said, if you are going to commit to spending a few extra minutes in front of the mirror each morning and night (not to mention a pretty penny on product) knowing the best active ingredients and formulations...
SKIN CARE
Lifestyle
Makeup
Beauty & Fashion
Fashion
Shopping
The Staten Island Advance

Nordstrom Winter Sale ends this weekend: Don’t miss these deals on shoes, sweaters, makeup, more

Nordstrom is discounting its women’s, men’s and kids clothing along with home decor this week during its annual Winter Sale. To make room for upcoming spring items, Nordstrom is offering up to 60% off winter coats, pajamas for the family, “going out” outfits and home decor. Discounts on beauty items like skincare and makeup are also available. The winter sale ends Sunday, Feb. 27. Here are the last-minute deals to snag before the sale ends.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

20 Best Skechers Walking Shoes on Amazon for 2022

With the days getting longer, more evening walks may be in your future. If your walking shoes need replacing, we have found the best Skechers walking shoes on Amazon, Skechers are not only for long walks, but also for those grueling shifts at work, for a long day out and more.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

30 Items Worth Buying From Amazon Fashion Outlet's Thousands of Deals

Everyone loves splurging on a trendy designer style from time to time. But if you're on a tight budget or are simply looking for fashion pieces that are a bit more price-friendly, there are actually a number of ways to dress chic on the cheap — and Amazon is the perfect place to start. Amazon's Fashion Outlet is the go-to place for finding thousands of deals on best-selling fashion pieces from brands like Calvin Klein, Adidas, Specs, Levi's, Free People, Champion and so many other major designers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
US Magazine

The Best Transitional Pieces in the Nordstrom Winter Sale — Our Top Picks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Spring is so close, we can almost smell the blooming flowers. So, let’s get ourselves ready for it! To celebrate winter soon coming to a close, Nordstrom is having a huge sale, featuring bestselling brands and thousands of items!
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Shoppers Say This Brightening Eye Cream Makes Under-Eye Bags and Dark Circles "Disappear"

No matter how hard your concealer works, dark circles work harder. Depending on the root cause of their appearance — aging, lifestyle choices, and genetics can all play a role — there may not be a permanent fix for the pesky concern. On a positive note, that's where consistent applications of a brightening formula, like the Kleem Organics Firming Eye Cream, can greatly alleviate some of the darkness. In fact, the on-sale eye cream works so well, Amazon reviewers feel comfortable skipping concealer altogether for the first time in their lives.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Get Ready For Warm Weather With This Portable Grills From Nordstrom’s Winter Savings Event — Now Nearly 40% Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After what seemed like a longer winter than usual, Springtime is almost here for us to enjoy. It’s nearly time to pack up the sweaters and break out the sundresses, put away the thermal blankets for some flip-flops, and finally enjoy all the warm-weather activities we missed so much. Now, you may love breaking out the grill for a good old impromptu barbeque, but you may hate the bulky materials that come with...
SHOPPING
papermag.com

5 Black-Owned Beauty Brands You Should Be Using Year-Round

As Black History Month comes to an end this February, many companies will return to posting their year-round white-centric content — sigh — and those influencers who ordered one Black-owned beauty product for clicks and views will never shop there again. Unsurprisingly, there are only a handful of mainstream Black-owned beauty brands. We all know Fenty Beauty and Pat McGrath, which are two of the most iconic, so we’re sharing five others, below, that you need to be using, this month and beyond.
HAIR CARE
ETOnline.com

The Best Presidents’ Day Furniture Sales to Shop Today from Anthropologie, West Elm, Burrow And More

If you're planning to finally tackle that home redesign you’ve been fantasizing about, then you’re in luck, because February is jam-packed with deals on great furniture and decor discounts to help turn your fantasy into reality. Top retailers like West Elm, Joss &Main, and Wayfair are all offering major furniture and decor discounts for Presidents' Day weekend.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Create a Luxurious Sleep Space for Less with These Bedroom Finds from Nordstrom’s Winter Clearance Sale

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Good news: If you’ve been dragging your feet on giving your bedroom a much-deserved refresh, you’ve still got a few more days left to save during Nordstrom’s Winter Clearance event, which is full of amazing bedding deals. Whether you’re looking for a new set of sheets, a cozy blanket to cuddle up with, or accent pieces to add pattern or texture to your decor, there’s an abundance of options to choose from (and the discounts are steep). As always, Nordstrom offers free shipping and returns, so you’ll get the very most from these deep discounts. If you’re looking for more great home deals from the Winter Clearance event, here are some of our favorites.
SHOPPING

