New York City, NY

Floyd Weekender Bag includes multiple compartments for laptops and smaller items

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Remain prepared for short business trips or weekend ventures away with the Floyd Weekender Bag. With a 29-liter volume, it’s the perfect size for joyful getaways without the bulk and inconvenience of a suitcase. In particular, it includes multiple compartments specifically structured for laptops and smaller items. This practical design ensures...

thegadgetflow.com

Gadget Flow

Razor EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter series travel up to 12 miles on a single charge

Commute smarter with the Razor EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter series. Featuring 2 scooters—Razor EcoSmart Metro and Razor EcoSmart Metro HD—both travel up to 12 miles on a single charge. The HD edition reaches speeds of up to 15.5 mph, while the EcoSmart Metro can race up to 18 mph. Depending on the model you select, you can enjoy up to 60 minutes of nonstop use, making them ideal for daily commutes. Moreover, both scooters accommodate up to 220 lbs and are suitable for users aged 16+. The Razor EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter series also includes a luggage rack and basket for holding shopping. Additionally, with air-filled 16″ tires, these scooters provide a safe, smooth ride on uneven terrain. Finally, the comfortable, twist-grip hand throttle and hand brake provide ease of control.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

OXO Good Grips 6-lb Precision Scale With Timer includes a zero function and multiple units

Measure baking and cooking ingredients with precision with the OXO Good Grips 6-lb Precision Scale With Timer. This kitchen accessory provides measurements from 0.5–0.1-gram intervals to provide accurate results. Moreover, it offers readings in various units—grams, ounces, and pounds—for plenty of versatility. All the while, the zero function resets the scale to zero to add more ingredients in an instant. Furthermore, this OXO kitchen scale boasts an easy-to-read digital display with a sleek and compact design that’s great for all uses. Above all, the surface is easy to clean, and a non-slip silicone mat protects it from heat damage and scratches. Finally, the built-in timer is perfect for pour-over coffee, and the shut-off feature saves the battery life over time.
ELECTRONICS
People

More Than 9,000 Items Are on Sale for Under $25 at Amazon This Weekend

Spring isn't here quite yet, but some aspirational shopping may be just what you need to hold you over until the season arrives. Amazon's deal hub is packed with markdowns for the weekend, including sales on floral-scented candles, pretty pastel home goods, and umbrellas to keep you dry during those springtime showers. The assortment ranges from $1 Kindle books to $5,000 backyard hot tubs, but the vast majority are pretty affordable, coming in at $25 or less.
SHOPPING
Gadget Flow

ROCCAT Kone XP wired gaming mouse is shaped to ensure comfort for long gaming sessions

Eliminate wrist pain and discomfort during gameplay with the ROCCAT Kone XP wired gaming mouse. Contoured to ensure comfort, it’s great for extended gaming sessions. Moreover, this wired gaming mouse boasts the Krystal 4D Wheel to beautifully diffuse RGB lighting and maintain excellent precision. Meanwhile, the left and right lateral inputs add to the standard vertical click and scroll functionality. The ROCCAT Kone XP mouse offers a spectacle while you game thanks to the 22 LED lights and 8 light guides that create an immersive lighting experience. Finally, this mouse offers a tactile and responsive click with speed-of-light actuation for unprecedented speed and precision. Offering twice the durability of any mechanical switch, it gives you a competitive edge game after game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Flow

Panasonic Lumix GH6 digital mirrorless camera features a 25.2-megapixel Live MOS sensor

Bring your vision to life with the Panasonic Lumix GH6 digital mirrorless camera. Featuring a new 25.2-megapixel Live MOS sensor, it produces higher pixel counts and higher-resolution, higher-bit-rate video. Moreover, this digital camera has a vastly improved image quality. This is all thanks to the upgraded Intelligent Detail Processing that provides 2D and high-performance 3D Noise Reduction to minimize noise. As a result, 3D-like images feature high sensitivity with minimal noise. Furthermore, the Panasonic Lumix GH6 boasts high-precision Dual 3D Color Control that achieves improved brightness, saturation, and hue, leaving a richer color expression. This mirrorless camera also delivers unlimited recording time, which is great for production teams working in demanding conditions. There’s also the option for internal recording and external recording via HMI output. Finally, the 5-axis Dual Image Stabilizer 2 provides crystal-clear footage.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Walmart Is In Big Trouble After A Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral

Walmart in North Las Vegas has come under fire for what many local shoppers are calling a racist display in its store. The location, which was on Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive, hung clothing from the ceiling with neon green chains. While the Walmart location insisted it was just a failed marketing attempt to sell more clothes, many shoppers felt that the Arkansas-based store was trying to send another message about who is and who is not welcomed to shop their aisles.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Gadget Flow

Flow NANO heated massage gun provides 3 percussion therapy levels for deep tissue reach

Boasting 3 percussion therapy levels, the Flow NANO heated massage gun provides deep tissue treatment. Percussion therapy increases your blood flow, reduces swelling and fatigue, and reduces pain trigger points all over your body. Choose from Arctic White or Graphite Grey color options of this gadget, which has an inbuilt smart heat therapy element. This unique component warms up your sore and tight muscles. It has such a portable design so it’s easy to take with you for massages wherever you go. Moreover, this compact gadget also has TSA approval, meaning you can take it on your next flight with ease. Additionally, it increases your blood circulation to allow your muscles to retrieve more oxygen and nutrients. Furthermore, with a 2-hour battery life and USB-C charging, it integrates with your other gadgets. Finally, the 50 dB sound it produces is quiet, so no one will notice.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Twelve South AirBag for AirPods leather micro-mini bag is a fashion accessory and a holder

Accent your earbuds buds and easily access them on the go with the Twelve South AirBag for AirPods leather micro-mini bag. Designed exclusively for AirPods and AirPods Pro, it’s a tiny purse for your buds with an included handle. In fact, the leather top handle allows you to wear it over your shoulder or around your neck. Alternatively, remove the strap to use it solely as a case, and the metal snap button provides additional security. Moreover, this practical leather micro-mini bag looks stylish and can be worn alongside your bag or on its own. Above all, use this bag to store your buds when you’re walking, so you don’t have to fumble around in your pocket. Finally, this Twelve South accessory works with wireless charging and has an opening for Lightning charging your earbuds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gadget Flow

LumaCare Duo handheld low-level laser therapy treats pain due to acute or chronic injuries

Treat yourself with the LumaCare Duo handheld low-level laser therapy device. If you suffer from pain due to acute or chronic injuries, it provides targeted and effective treatment right where you need it. Totally drug-free and noninvasive, it has 2 emitter heads for quick results. So you will actually save time by using it! Simply adjust the 2 articulating arms and the dual rotational emitter heads depending on the area you want to treat. Then angle the therapeutic laser light at your injured tissue from both directions. This focuses both infrared and visible red light over a wider area of your body. Alternatively, use only 1 emitter head if you prefer. Delivering more than 180º of motion, the LumaCare Duo has 30 lasers/LEDs—20 infrared and 10 red—at 905 nm, 808 nm, and 670 nm. Overall, with 75 watts of peak power per head, it provides super safe at-home relief.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Tribit XSound Mega Portable Wireless Speaker has 3 listening modes and an adjustable strap

Party on the go with the Tribit XSound Mega Portable Wireless Speaker. This cool portable speaker features 3 listening modes. Enjoy Dynamic bass response and clear vocals at the press of a button. Meanwhile, you can jam on the move with the adjustable, portable strap that keeps this speaker close to your body. What’s more, the mixed color lighting can sync with your music, creating a light show for each song. Even better, you’ll enjoy up to 20 hours of battery life. That way, you can rely on this speaker all evening. Then, with an IPX7 waterproof rating, you can take your favorite tunes with you outdoors and by the pool. Finally, dual external charging ports let you use the XSound to charge 2 devices simultaneously.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro series feature hardware, firmware, & software to boost protection

Receive protection on features integrated into the hardware, firmware, and software with the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro portable PC series. Designed to protect you against cyberattacks, these PCs—which includes the Galaxy Book2 Pro 13.3” and Galaxy Book2 Pro 15.6”—make work and traveling a lot easier. Receive 21 hours of battery life and a fast USB-Type-C universal charger that can power every Galaxy mobile device. Moreover, this series offers sleek new colors and the freedom of G5 and Wi-Fi connectivity. Additionally, this collection features 12th Gen Intel Core processors, enabling you to work, game, and videoconference with reliable performance. Speaking of video calls, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro series boasts 1,080p FHD webcams with wider field-of-view angles. Finally, these PCs feature upgraded Studio Mode, Auto Framing (to keep you perfectly centered), and new background effects.
ELECTRONICS
Business Insider

How to unlock all items in The Sims 4, including debug items

You can unlock every single item in The Sims 4 using two quick cheat codes. The code "testingcheats true" will enable all other cheats, letting you unlock anything you want. Every version of The Sims 4 supports cheat codes, whether on a computer or console. Visit Insider's Tech Reference library...
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Flow

OPPO Find X5 Series features a Bionic Display, curved body, 120 Hz refresh rate, and more

Experience an elegant design with the OPPO Find X5 Series. Featuring 3 phones—X5, X5 Pro, and X5 Lite—this series boasts a streamlined curve crafted with elegance. The bodies are polished in 14 processes over 269 minutes to capture the smoothness of a pebble. Moreover, this 5G series includes an ultra-transparent glass lens, enabling you to enjoy more authentic colors to bring memories alive. These phones record subjects at night in all their natural glory with clear and realistic imagine processing. Meanwhile, they capture clearer voices, less background noise, and more realistic soundscapes with Binaural Recording. Additionally, these phones feature a 6.7-inch ultra-clear curved AMOLED screen that continues the gentle curves and flowing lines of the phone. Finally, with a WGHD+ resolution and 100% PS color gamut coverage, these phones display more than 1 billion colors.
CELL PHONES
BHG

Amazon's Hidden Outlet Has So Many Garden and Outdoor Items on Sale, Including an AeroGarden for Just $50

Spring is rapidly approaching, and with it comes the excitement of spending more time outdoors. If you're already prepping your landscaping to-dos or itching to fire up the grill again, Amazon is a great place to shop patio furniture, gardening tools, and grilling essentials at an affordable price. And right now, the online retailer's hidden outlet store is offering major discounts on hundreds of garden and outdoor items.
HOME & GARDEN
Gadget Flow

HUAWEI MateBook E 2-in-1 laptop features a HUAWEI OLED Real Colour FullView display

Experience work tasks with a clearer view when you have the HUAWEI MateBook E 2-in-1 laptop. Equipped with a HUAWEI OLED Real Colour FullView display, it provides up to 600 nits of brightness and a wide color gamut. Moreover, pair this 2-in-1 laptop with a keyboard for productivity when working from a coffee shop or in the office. Best of all, the screen sets back easily with seamless keyboard adjustment for the perfect angle when writing or drawing. Or ditch the keyboard and use it to enjoy mobility for your presentations or to work on a project. The HUAWEI MateBook E also automatically adjusts screen colors based on ambient lighting for a paper-like viewing experience. Overall, this gadget is a laptop and a tablet combined and great for professionals.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series features 3-in-1 filtration with voice assistant support

Who can’t appreciate clean air? These days, especially for those who live in densely populated areas, it doesn’t hurt to take advantage of the technologies we have to make breathability a little better. Not only is there pollution to worry about, but also viruses, bacteria, and other undesirable entities that can travel through airways. Even natural pollutants, such as pollen, can be enough to irritate those sensitive to it. This is why an air purifier is the way to go. Thankfully, Xiaomi is preparing to release a whole new line of them: the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series. Let’s check it out!
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Topo Designs Mountain Sling Bag boasts a spacious main compartment and smaller pockets

Throw the Topo Designs Mountain Sling Bag on your shoulder, or clip it around your waist with secure straps and buckles. Perfect for everyday carry, it has a spacious main compartment with smaller organizational pockets for bulky gadgets and necessities. In fact, with a 6.5-liter volume, there’s plenty of room for all of your belongings. If you need additional room, this lightweight and durable sling bag includes an adjustable cinch cord for attaching extra gear. Moreover, it includes a quick-access front pocket with weatherproof zippers and multiple exterior attachment points. Above all, the bottom compression straps protect your gadgets and enhance comfort during travel. Finally, it’s available in multiple colors and uses 100% recycled lightweight nylon for an eco-friendly option.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Ooni Bamboo Pizza Peel and Serving Board is lightweight and launches pizza into the oven

Transfer pizzas easily into the oven with the Ooni Bamboo Pizza Peel and Serving Board. Made from bamboo, this kitchen accessory is lightweight and resists moisture. That way, the pizza dough doesn’t stick to the peel for smooth, stress-free transfers. What’s more, this pizza peel/serving board combo comes in 3 sizes—12, 14, and 16 inches. So no matter how many guests you’re serving, you can have a pizza peel that’s just the right size. Meanwhile, the Ooni Bamboo Pizza Peel has tapered edges ensuring it slides smoothly under pizza bases. Additionally, you can use it as a serving board to dish up your creations straight out of the oven. Moreover, it’s the ideal accessory for Ooni’s easy-to-use pizza ovens. Take your pizza game to a whole new level with this tool.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
