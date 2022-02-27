Alabama drops the final two games of the series against No. 1 Texas

It was a rough start to the series against the Texas Longhorns on Friday as the Crimson Tide fell 1-0. Holding the No. 1 ranked team to just one run is a great step for Alabama, they just need to start scoring some runs. It didn’t get much better in the second game of the series.

Game 2: Alabama gets blanked again in Austin

Antoine Jean took the mound in game two. The lefty would last just five innings after giving up two runs, both earned while scattering four hits. Jean allowed one walk and struck out two of the 20 batters he faced. His counterpart Tristan Stevens also allowed four hits in six innings with four strikeouts. He combined Luke Harrison to shut out the Alabama offense and earned the three-inning save.

Jean gave up a double to Douglas Hodo III to get the Longhorns on the board as Trey Faltine came around to score in the third inning. They would score again in the fourth inning when Austin Todd drove in Ivan Melendez on an RBI single. That would be all the scoring in the game. Hunter Furtado came into the game for Jean, he retired all nine batters he faced.

Alabama had one more shot to take down Texas on Sunday.