ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama drops the final two games of the series against No. 1 Texas

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KQzDF_0eQsTYR200

It was a rough start to the series against the Texas Longhorns on Friday as the Crimson Tide fell 1-0. Holding the No. 1 ranked team to just one run is a great step for Alabama, they just need to start scoring some runs. It didn’t get much better in the second game of the series.

Game 2: Alabama gets blanked again in Austin

Antoine Jean took the mound in game two. The lefty would last just five innings after giving up two runs, both earned while scattering four hits. Jean allowed one walk and struck out two of the 20 batters he faced. His counterpart Tristan Stevens also allowed four hits in six innings with four strikeouts. He combined Luke Harrison to shut out the Alabama offense and earned the three-inning save.

Jean gave up a double to Douglas Hodo III to get the Longhorns on the board as Trey Faltine came around to score in the third inning. They would score again in the fourth inning when Austin Todd drove in Ivan Melendez on an RBI single. That would be all the scoring in the game. Hunter Furtado came into the game for Jean, he retired all nine batters he faced.

Alabama had one more shot to take down Texas on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four Texas football players that have a chance to set themselves apart in spring ball

With spring football a couple weeks away, there are a plethora of Longhorns that will be vying to cement themselves atop the depth chart before fall camp comes around. Similar to last season, Texas’ spring and fall camps will be host to position battles all over the field on both sides of the ball. To make matters more complicated, the Longhorns will be without the majority of their offensive line recruits and are still looking to make additions on the defensive side of the ball from the transfer portal.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Official Big Ten basketball tournament bracket finalized

All the games are officially done in the Big Ten regular-season and we now know what the seeds will be and when the matchups will occur. With Wisconsin’s loss to Nebraska coupled with Illinois’ win over Iowa, the Illini secure the No. 1 seed while the Badgers are the No. 2 seed. Purdue (3) — and amazingly — Rutgers (4) round out the teams that receive a double-bye.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorns#College Sports
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys close to deal with free-agent-to-be wide receiver

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dallas Cowboys are close to striking a deal with wide receiver Michael Gallup. A new contract would see Gallup become the new one-two punch for quarterback Dak Prescott in the upcoming years with CeeDee Lamb. “Cowboys have been working on a new deal...
NFL
FanSided

Cowboys already have familiar face in line to replace Amari Cooper

Whenever the Cowboys decide to get rid of Amari Cooper — which ought to be by late March — they have a backup plan to replace him. The Cowboys aren’t about to pay Cooper $20 million next season, — and then $40 million combined the two years after that — to play mediocre football. The Alabama product’s production has gone down the last few years, and this season he was oft-injured and failed to produce 1,000 yards through the air.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
WPRI 12 News

1-on-1 with Coach Cooley: Previewing the Big East Tournament

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – On this week’s edition of PC Hoops with Coach Cooley, 12Sports Director Morey Hershgordon chats one-on-one with the head coach about the big topics before the Friars head to the Big East Tournament. The two recap the regular season, look ahead to the quarterfinal matchup against either Xavier or Butler and discuss […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

84K+
Followers
129K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy