Basketball

Freeman-Liberty carries DePaul over St. John’s 99-94

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty had a career-high 39 points as DePaul turned back St. John’s 99-94 on Sunday.

David Jones had 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Blue Demons (14-14, 5-13 Big East Conference). Yor Anei added 10 points and four blocks.

Julian Champagnie had 26 points for the Red Storm (15-13, 7-10). Aaron Wheeler added 20 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Posh Alexander had 18 points and eight rebounds.

The Blue Demons evened the season series against the Red Storm. St. John’s defeated DePaul 89-84 on Jan. 5.

