Here Are the Winners of the 2022 SAG Awards

By Bethy Squires
Vulture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFran Drescher’s union celebrated the best and brightest in the lively arts Sunday night. The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards differed greatly in who it nominated from the expected Oscars frontrunners, with curveball House of Gucci leading the noms next to more expected The Power of the Dog. Completely snubbed...

www.vulture.com

CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vulture

Alan Ladd Jr., Producer Involved in 14 Best Picture Nominees, Dead at 84

Alan Ladd Jr., the producer who green-lit Star Wars and worked on 14 Best Picture–nominated films, has died. He was 84. Ladd was known for being a stand-up guy and an all-around nice fellow. “There are snakes in this business and then there’s Alan Ladd,” director Richard Donner was quoted as saying by the Associated Press. Ladd’s daughter broke the news in a Facebook post. No cause of death was given.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Camila Cabello Is Winning the Breakup on ‘Bam Bam’

Camila Cabello is past dropping hints about her breakup with Shawn Mendes — her new single “Bam Bam,” and its accompanying music video, is a bona fide breakup bop. “You said you hated the ocean, but you’re surfin’ now,” Cabello opens the song. You know who’s surfin’ now? And she follows it up with an even hotter burn: “I said I’d love you for life, but I just sold our house.” But as fun as that shade is, “Bam Bam” is really about Cabello bouncing back. The video is an age-old concept: Newly single girl picks herself up, goes out with her friends, pours wine on herself, sings in the rain, ends the night throwing a dance party in a laundromat. (Okay, maybe not quite.) “I was barely standin’, but now I’m dancin’,” she sings over a jaunty Latin-pop track with a bit of help from old friend Ed Sheeran, reteaming after 2019’s “South of the Border.” “Señorita” who?
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

The Lost Daughter Leads 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards

The Film Independent Spirit Awards were back at the beach March 6. Professional married couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally hosted. Past hosts have included Aubrey Plaza; Kate McKinnon and Kumail Nanjiani, in a somewhat random pairing; and Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, in a much more expected duo. The Spirit Awards occurred earlier this year than usual, as the lack of a Golden Globes telecast left an opening to really sway Academy voters. The Oscars’ alt niece doled out awards to Ruth Negga, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Questlove’s Summer of Soul, and more. Going into the ceremony, Zola led nominations with seven nominations, but Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter took many of the night’s biggest prizes.
MOVIES
Vulture

Lady Gaga Will Make It to the Oscars Podium After All (As a Presenter)

The producers of the 94th Oscars announced its first round of presenters for this year’s awards in a normal way (press release) instead of a bonkers way (last year’s Steven Soderbergh teaser trailer). Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, and Youn Yuh-jung will be among the presenters on Sunday, March 27’s telecast. They’ll be joining an already quite extensive cast of celebrities in this year’s production; Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes tag team as hosts. Producer Will Packer said in a statement, “we’re thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in filmmaking.” More presenters will be announced in the weeks leading up to the broadcast. They should stick to the Gaga theme and make all the presenters snubees.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

The Gilded Age Recap: Butler Betrayal

They’d better speed up Tom’s revelation as a villain because I need him out of here ASAP. We have so many characters to spend time with, and he adds nothing. Nothing!! Get yourself together, Marian. You’re looking like a real tater tot right now. We know Larry is the endgame, so hop to.
ENTERTAINMENT
Vulture

Evan Rachel Wood Cast As Madonna (in Weird Al Biopic)

While Julia Garner, Sydney Sweeney, and Barbie Ferreira reportedly duke it out to play Madonna in the pop star’s biopic, Evan Rachel Wood has cut to the front of the line … kind of. Rolling Stone reports that Wood will play Madonna in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. This Roku production has a penchant for stunt casting, having cast Daniel Radcliffe as the beloved musical parodist. What this means is the film will almost definitely have a scene of the two collaborating on “Like a Surgeon.” A first-look photo shows Wood in her best Desperately Seeking Susan jush wearing an expression that says, “Who’s got two thumbs sticking out of fingerless gloves? Evan Rachel effing Wood, that’s who.” Suck it, Euphoria cast.
MOVIES
Vulture

Morbius Trailer: Jared Leto Becomes a Bat Man

Update, Monday, February 28, 2022, at 9:32 a.m.: When we first posted a teaser (below) for the Sony Marvel film Morbius, it was January 2020. COVID-19 wouldn’t be declared a global pandemic for two more months. We spent our time worrying about other, simpler things, like, “When’s Morbius coming out?” Instead of talking to each other about N95s and “Stop the spread,” we were all saying things like, “I can’t wait to see Jared Leto’s take on everyone’s favorite comic-book character, Morbius.” Weren’t we? Let the final trailer, out today, take you back to that time. What we’re gleaning about the character Morbius from the trailer for Morbius is that Morbius is some kind of vampire but ugly. He must hunt and consume blood or die. “I have powers that can only be superhuman, but there’s a cost,” in the most rote voice-over ever recorded to wax cylinder, Leto says. “Now I face a choice.” Will he use his powers for good? Or will he use his powers to make a movie called Morbius? Find out on — no kiddin’ — April 1, 2022.
MOVIES
The Independent

Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Generational Icons Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar Join Billie Eilish at Glastonbury

Here’s another reason for Billie Eilish to be in love with her future: The pop star is set to headline the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival in 2022. At just over 20 years and 6 months old by the time of her Friday headliner on June 24, 2022, she’ll become the youngest ever solo artist to headline the festival, along with one of just a few women to have ever been given the slot. Headlining alongside Eilish will be a musician who’s been at it since the ’60s, Paul McCartney, and one of the most important musicians of the 2010s, Kendrick Lamar. Also making her way across the pond will be Diana Ross, who tops the lineup alongside that trio and is set to play Sunday’s legends slot. Eilish headlines Friday, June 24; McCartney on Saturday, June 25; and Lamar on Sunday, June 26. Down the bill, the festival — which begins on June 22 — also features acts like Big Thief, Charli XCX, Doja Cat, Haim, Jessie Ware, Kacey Musgraves, Little Simz, Lorde, Megan Thee Stallion, Mitski, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, and St. Vincent. You know, only everyone who released important music over the past few years.
MUSIC
Vulture

Euphoria’s Angus Cloud Recommends a Good Cry

Spoilers for the Euphoria season two finale “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name” below. Nearly every character in Euphoria’s wide ensemble is actually many different people, their identity shifting depending on whom they’re with — friends, family, love interests, strangers. The tempest of events in the series’s second season is fueled by lies, mistruths, and betrayals, from Rue’s relapse to Lexi mining her friends’ lives for Our Life content to whatever cartoonishly evil move Nate is making at any given moment. But Angus Cloud’s Fezco never seems quite as at odds with himself as everyone else, and that surety (plus a burgeoning relationship with Lexi) elevated the character to fan favorite after he outlived the death Euphoria creator, writer, and director Sam Levinson planned for Fez at the end of season one.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Better Things Is One of TV’s Best Things

It is rare for a TV series to shine a full, unfiltered light on the experiences of middle-aged women. And Just Like That … tried to but mostly whiffed on the opportunity to show women in their 50s living complicated, sometimes challenging, but nevertheless fulfilling lives. But long before Miranda Hobbes ever went to a Che Diaz comedy concert, another series was telling rich, vibrant stories about a woman of a “certain age” without getting nearly the same amount of attention for it. That show is Better Things, one of the most generous, organic, and beautiful works of the past decade and one that embarks on its fifth and final season this week on FX and Hulu. If you haven’t watched before, now is the time.
TV SERIES
Vulture

David E. Kelley’s New Drama Avalon Is, Rudely, Not a Roxy Music Adaptation

In what should have been an industry announcement that celebrates the upcoming 40th anniversary of one of the greatest albums of all time, we are instead bummed to report that David E. Kelley, the maestro behind small-screen dramas such as Boston Legal and Big Sky, is adapting a new series called Avalon that has nothing to do with Roxy Music’s 1982 sonic opus. The Hollywood Reporter confirms that ABC won a competitive bidding war for the show, which is based on a short story by Michael Connelly and set in the small tourist community of California’s Catalina Island. A female sheriff, who does not have the last name Ferry or Manzanera, is “pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the island,” which may prove much more difficult than expected, as “the island sees hundreds of potential stories arrive by ferry each day.” (Okay, at least we got a lowercase “ferry.”) It’s slated to debut during ABC’s 2022–23 lineup. Can the sheriff at least wear a medieval helmet and hold a falcon while gazing at her hazy island in the opening credits?
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

The Batman Director Matt Reeves on Reinventing Bruce Wayne As a ‘Rock-Star Recluse’

Over the course of The Batman, Bruce Wayne faces some of his most difficult onscreen challenges yet: a serial killer who leaves a mysterious Zodiac-like string of clues, Gotham-wide governmental corruption, his family’s own murky history, and also puns. The new movie stars Robert Pattinson as our newest, very emo Batman, exploring a new conspiracy-thriller version of Gotham City that’s full of rain and crooked cops, while Nirvana plays over his adventures. It’s an iteration of the endlessly rebooted character that’s as dark as ever, but leans into different facets of that darkness, especially the notion that his vigilantism makes him a sort of self-immolating rock star who wears a lot of black eye makeup. To Matt Reeves, who directed and wrote the film along with Peter Craig, this version of Bruce Wayne isn’t unlike a movie director, trying to make sense of the world through an endless series of night shoots. With the movie out on March 4, Reeves spoke with Vulture about licensing Nirvana, giving Gotham’s problems modern resonances, and paging through riddle books to come up with serial-killer clues.
MOVIES
Vulture

Does Lisa Barlow Even Own a Yacht?

Vulture dot com is no stranger to diving into important reality-TV investigations. And now, since the long-awaited, three-part Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season-two reunion began Sunday, February 27, it’s time for another. Captain Andy Cohen kicked off the icy gathering with a number of intros, featuring a thrilled “Hi Baby Gorgeous” — signaling the iconic, no longer micless Lisa Barlow, who has in the span of 20 episodes managed to: say her (ex?) BFF Meredith Marks allegedly “fucked half of New York,” get in a bus fight with Jen Shah, allegedly pull out of a Vida Tequila–catered event that Whitney Rose got involved in re: her cousin Angie (who is most likely just a fictional character being played by Sarah Paulson), and allegedly call Heather Gay a “Lego figure.” But what might be the most shocking assertion to trickle out of Barlow’s dramatic arc this season is Gay, her castmate and second-half of “Bad Weather,” claiming that Barlow likes to “front pictures” on yachts.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Vulture

The Best Comedy Books of 2022 (So Far)

What even is a “comedy book”? That’s not a distinction used on signs hanging over a shelf in many if any bookstores, nor is it used to narrow a search at any online booksellers, and it’s not something publishers, editors, or critics use. It’s kind of an umbrella title we use here to describe a book about comedy or an adjacent figure or subject. Like obscenity or passive-aggressive behavior, it’s hard to define in the abstract; we just know it when we see it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vulture

Euphoria’s Javon Walton Says Fez Was Supposed to Die

Spoilers for the Euphoria season-two finale, “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name,” below. While Lexi continued to destroy friendships with the power of musical theater in her high-school auditorium, a much more sinister plot began to unfold at the Fezco residence. In Euphoria’s blood-splattered season-two finale, SWAT lasers center on Ashtray’s face as the cops raid his home with Fezco. We then hear a shot fired off-screen, causing fans of the show to pay tribute to the (presumably) dead kid drug dealer — complete with gospel music, flying doves, and angel wings. But the details of Ashtray’s demise are still fuzzy … even for actor Javon “Wanna” Walton. But hey, it’s Euphoria. Anything can happen.
TV SERIES

