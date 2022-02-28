ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WATCH: Krewe of Bacchus rolls past Gallier Hall on St. Charles Avenue

By Aaron S. Lee
WGNO
WGNO
 7 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The good times continue to roll in Mardi Gras 2022. Watch one of the three ‘Super Krewes’ hit the New Orleans CBD LIVE from Gallier Hall on Sunday, February 27.

Actor Josh Duhamel reigns over the Krewe of Bacchus as the 32-float procession entitled ‘From the Heart’ rolls with its 1,650 male riders.

Mardi Gras 2022: Full Parade Schedule

The parade featuring more than 100 units will end inside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center where the Bacchus Rendezvous is held.

