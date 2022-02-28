ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks fall, ruble dives as Russia sanctions hit world markets

By Herbert Lash, Dhara Ranasinghe
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Russian ruble hit record lows on Monday while world stocks slid and oil prices jumped after the West ramped up sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, including blocking Russian banks from the SWIFT global payments system.

Russia's central bank hiked its key interest rate to 20% from 9.5% and introduced some capital controls to bolster the ruble and fight inflation. Authorities ordered exporting companies to sell 80% of their foreign revenues as the ruble slid as much as 32% before recouping some losses. read more

The European arm of Sberbank (SBER.MM), Russia's biggest lender, faces failure, the European Central Bank (ECB) said, an early sign of a looming economic crisis in Russia. read more

The fallout from tougher sanctions also rippled across financial markets outside Russia, especially in Europe where the main German and French bourses fell more than 3% in early trade but later pared most of those losses.

European banks were hit hard, with those most exposed to Russia, including Austria's Raiffeisen Bank (RBIV.VI), UniCredit (CRDI.MI) and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), falling between 9.5% and 14%. The wider euro zone index (.SX7E) of 22 major banks lost 5.7%, but the pan-regional STOXX 600 stock index closed down a scant 0.09% as sentiment improved at its close.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NNJzW_0eQsO8ZA00
European bank stocks slide as West ramps up Russia sanctions

However, talks on a ceasefire ended without a breakthrough and a member of the Ukrainian delegation said the discussions were difficult as the Russian side was biased, news that darkened the mood on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) closed down 0.49% and the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 0.25%. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rebounded, adding 0.41%, as investors bet the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive hiking interest rates. MSCI's all-country world equity index (.MIWD00000PUS) closed down 0.077%.

Markets are likely to remain choppy in the near term, analysts said. While valuations have fallen and some risks have been priced into the market, it's not time to derisk, Solita Marcelli, chief investment office for the Americas at UBS Global Weather Management, told clients in a note.

"Investors trying to trade off geopolitical events can easily get whipsawed," Marcelli said, noting that sell-offs based on geopolitical events have been brief in the past.

Oil prices surged after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday put nuclear-armed forces on high alert. read more

The ramp-up in tensions heightened fears that oil supplies from the world's second-largest producer could be disrupted, sending Brent crude futures to settle up $3.06 at $100.99 a barrel. U.S. oil settled up 4.5% at $95.72 a barrel, after topping $100 last week, their highest since 2014.

The White House said it hasn't ruled out restrictions on U.S. purchases of Russian oil and gas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W2Ih9_0eQsO8ZA00
Flags are seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, where markets roiled after Russia continues to attack Ukraine, in New York, U.S., February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

The global economy faces significant economic and financial turmoil in Russia, the world's 11th largest economy, that will spill across its borders, analysts warned.

Even if Western governments allow the purchase of oil and gas from Russia, markets need to digest the disruption to hedging contracts, insurance coverage and energy markets, said Christopher Smart, chief global strategist at Barings Investment Institute.

"If Russian entities are effectively blocked from exchanging their money into the world's reserves currencies, will the Russian government allow the foreign debts to be paid?" he said.

SAFE HAVENS SHINE

As uncertainty continued to grip markets, investors sought the safety of the dollar, Swiss franc and Japanese yen.

The euro fell 0.48% to $1.1213, while the yen strengthened 0.55% to 114.92 per dollar. The ruble fell to 101.40, down about 20% on the day.

Government debt, such as U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds, which are considered among the safest global assets, were in strong demand.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell 15.6 basis points at 1.828%, down from a high of more than 2% on Friday, while equivalent German yields slid 4.7 basis points to 0.109%.

Money markets continued to push back rate hike expectations with investors now pricing roughly 30 basis points (bps) worth of tightening from the European Central Bank in total this year, down from 35 bps late last week. read more

Bitcoin rose 10.43% to $41,645.99.

U.S. gold futures settled up 0.7% at $1,900.70 an ounce. Prices for palladium, used by automakers for catalytic converters, rose 5.1% to $2,488.20. Russia's Nornickel (GMKN.MM) is the world's largest supplier of palladium. read more

MSCI's Russia equity index slid 25.5% (.MIRU00000PUS), while London and Frankfurt-listed Russian equity exchange traded funds (ETFs) tanked between 37% and 53% (XMRC.DE), (CSRU.L), (HRUB.L) as investors dumped Russian assets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dzDXr_0eQsO8ZA00
Rouble

Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Elizabeth Howcroft in London, Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Jason Neely, Hugh Lawson, Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The New Yorker

Russia and China Unveil a Pact Against America and the West

In their matching mauve ties, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping last week declared a “new era” in the global order and, at least in the short term, endorsed their respective territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Taiwan. The world’s two most powerful autocrats unveiled a sweeping long-term agreement that also challenges the United States as a global power, NATO as a cornerstone of international security, and liberal democracy as a model for the world. “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” they vowed in the communiqué, released after the two leaders met on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
POLITICS
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ruble#Stock#Equity Markets#Russian#Swift#European#Sberbank#The European Central Bank#Ecb#German#French#Raiffeisen Bank#Unicredit#Societe Generale#Stoxx#Ukrainian#Dji#Spx#Ixic#The Federal Reserve
Telegraph

How likely is nuclear war with Russia and what weapons do they hold?

Vladimir Putin raised the spectre of a nuclear war this week after reminding the West of Russia’s powerful arsenal as he declared his intent to invade Ukraine. "Whoever tries to hinder us should know that Russia's response will be immediate,” Mr Putin said in his address to the nation. And it will lead you to such consequences that you have never encountered in your history," he added in a veiled threat.
POLITICS
WCVB

What happens if a Russian cyber attack hits US banks? Tips to keep your money safe

The standoff between the United States and Russia over the conflict in Ukraine has so far mainly played out on diplomatic and economic fronts. But now, as Russia invades Ukraine and the United States imposes new sanctions on Russia, there are concerns that may change. The U.S. government is on high alert for the possibility of the conflict spilling over into cyberspace, where Russia has shown an ability to cause significant disruption and damage in the past.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Washington Times

China fumes as U.S. approves $100 million Patriot missile deal with Taiwan

The Biden administration has signed off on a $100 million deal with Taiwan to boost its missile defense capabilities, sparking an angry reaction from the Chinese government Tuesday. The deal will provide five years’ worth of engineering support to the island intended to “sustain, maintain and improve the Patriot Air...
FOREIGN POLICY
FOXBusiness

China carrying out ‘master plan’ to take over US: John Ratcliffe

China’s playbook for taking over the United States aims to dominate America’s industries one by one, former DNI John Ratcliffe explained on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. JOHN RATCLIFFE: Wall Street has put profits above our national security, so to tech giants in Silicon Valley. Now we're seeing it in Hollywood, where, you know, the American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy. And at the same time, what they're doing is rob, replicating and replacing, and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers. So, unfortunately, this has been… the pattern and it will continue. It's part of the master plan for China to supplant the United States in all aspects…
FOREIGN POLICY
WCBD Count on 2

Russia-Ukraine conflict hitting South Carolinians in the wallet

(WSPA) — Russia’s early-stage invasion of Ukraine is hitting South Carolinians in the wallet Thursday. AAA South Carolina says that the state’s gas prices rose four cents overnight. The rise is expected to continue as crude oil prices continue their upswing. Greenville saw one of the biggest overnight rises, with the average for regular jumping […]
The Associated Press

Venezuela’s leader pledges military cooperation with Russia

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged a “powerful military cooperation” with Russia following high-level discussions between officials Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the U.S. and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the South American country’s protracted crisis.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

342K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy