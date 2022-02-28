ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HS girls basketball: No. 12 Bishop Grimes, top seed General Brown to play in Class B final

By Pat Spadafore, syracuse.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe incredible sectional playoff run has continued for the No. 12 seed Bishop Grimes girls basketball team. The Cobras defeated top seed Little Falls, 49-44, handing the Mounties their first loss of the season in a Class B semifinal at the Allyn Gym on the Onondaga Community College campus....

