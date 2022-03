ECommerce specialist ESW is weighing an initial public offering (IPO) that could value the firm in the neighborhood of $4 billion. As Bloomberg News reported Friday (March 4), the company is working with Lazard Ltd. on plans for a listing in Amsterdam in the latter half of 2022, sources close to the matter said. Bank of America Corp., Societe Generale SA and UBS Group AG have been appointed as coordinators for the listing, and other banks could be hired to help with the share sale in the weeks ahead.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO