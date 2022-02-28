ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

SC Senate OKs banning ‘Carolina Squat’ truck modification

WNCT
WNCT
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JDGTq_0eQsKlqy00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill making it illegal to significantly raise the front end of a truck or other vehicle while lowering the back end has passed the South Carolina Senate.

Senators voted 33-1 on Thursday to ban what is commonly called the “Carolina Squat.” North Carolina passed a law to ban the modification last September.

Supporters of the bill said the changes are dangerous because, with the front end raised and pointing up, it prevents a driver from seeing pedestrians or smaller cars in front of them.

The bill bans having the front fender of a truck 4 inches (10 centimeters) or more above the rear fender. The first offense would be a $100 fine, but by the third offense the fine rises to $300 and includes a one-year driver’s license suspension.

The bill now heads to the House. If it becomes law, it wouldn’t go into effect for six months, and police would write warning tickets for six months after that.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Police find abandoned animals locked in cages on NC roadside

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — A group of abandoned animals was found locked in cages on the side of a North Carolina road, according to police. The Black Mountain Police Department says the animals were left off Dunsmore Avenue late Tuesday or early Wednesday, news outlets reported. Police posted photos of two cages sitting on […]
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
WNCT

89% of North Carolinians can now safely remove mask, CDC map says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s COVID-19 metrics are improving with case rates and hospitalizations slowing down. Also improving is the state’s COVID-19 community risk level. This CDC’s community-level map shows risks of COVID-19 at the county level, taking into account how crowded hospitals are. The CDC uses the map to determine whether it is […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

North Carolina teenager arrested after 2 car chases

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina teenager has been arrested and charged for leading law enforcement officers on two high-speed chases and reaching speeds in excess of 130 mph before crashing, a sheriff’s office said. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said the 17-year-old driver was first seen by a sheriff’s deputy in a 2006 […]
SMITHFIELD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WNCT

Bertie Co. prison discovers drugs, gummy worms hidden in grass bundles

WINDSOR, N.C. (WGHP) — An attempt to disguise contraband by covering it in grass didn’t go as planned for smugglers at a North Carolina prison, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. On Thursday morning, officers at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor saw 17 bundles wrapped in grass inside the fence. When investigators […]
WINDSOR, NC
WNCT

Missing man found dead in Lake Hartwell

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A missing man was found in Lake Hartwell Sunday morning. According to the Clemson Police Department, around 9:30 a.m. officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, who were helping with the search of Lake Hartwell, located the body of a man on the Oconee County side of the lake. […]
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#South Carolina Senate#Sc Senate#Carolina Squat#Columbia#House
WNCT

Pitt-Greenville Airport conducts emergency drill

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt-Greenville Airport held a full-scale emergency exercise on Saturday to help prepare itself should the real thing ever happen. The FAA requires airports to conduct an exercise involving an aircraft accident every three years. Pitt County and other surrounding area first responders have been working with PGV to prepare for the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

North Carolina Rep. Cawthorn’s candidacy challenge blocked

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday blocked an effort by voters to disqualify North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn from seeking reelection this fall by alleging his involvement with the rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot in January 2021 made him ineligible. U.S. District Judge Richard Myers in Wilmington issued a preliminary injunction, according […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Senate
WNCT

Army transport wreck on US54, tracked vehicle in median

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Traffic on US54 near Orogrande was backed up for miles in both directions as a U.S. Army transport rolled over, dumping the tracked vehicle it was transporting into the median. The wreck happened around 3 p.m. as an Army convoy was northbound on US54, six miles south of Orogrande. For […]
EL PASO, TX
WNCT

New additions coming with Phase II of Wildwood Park

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re visiting Greenville’s Wildwood Park, starting this summer you’ll start to see construction as part of the park’s Phase II plans. “There will be bridges and boardwalks to connect a series of trails at Wildwood Park,” said Mark Nottingham, Greenville Recreation and Parks Department park planner. “The other is a […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Homicide investigation underway in Spartanburg Co., 1 killed

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed in a shooting incident in Spartanburg County. According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the shooting incident happened on Williams Street Friday.  The coroner’s office pronounced Aaron Scott Woodruff, 32, of Chesnee, dead at a hospital at 9 p.m. Friday night. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WNCT

WNCT

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy