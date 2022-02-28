Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes offshore Bio-Bio, Chile – EMSC

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
The West's sanctions will create a crisis that's three times worse than Russia's meltdown in 1998, warned Oleg Deripaska. "The crisis will be most severe for a minimum of three years," he said at an economic conference. To avoid further economic turmoil, Russia needs to achieve peace with Ukraine and...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The hits are coming in fast and heavy for Russia’s oligarchs, and some of them might be coming up with creative ways to hold on to their wealth.
Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
STOCKHOLM/COPENHAGEN, March 4 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has for the first time seen a majority of Swedes in favour of joining NATO, according to a poll, and signs are the political landscape could to change too in a country long known for neutrality. Sweden has not been in...
Welcome to Edition 4.34 of the Rocket Report! There is a famous quote said by Vladimir Lenin, of all people, that goes, "There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen." This has been a week in spaceflight where a decade has happened with the separation of the Russian space program from the West.
MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - Companies and investors across the world faced Russian dilemmas on Friday as they weighed up an offer from Moscow to fast-track their exits from the country and allow them to hand over holdings to local managers until they return. The options offered by First Deputy...
At Vaalimaa, Finland's border crossing with Russia - 120 miles east of Helsinki - buses and cars stop for passport and customs checks. These aren't Ukrainians, they're Russians, and although the flow isn't heavy, it is constant. Some people are anxious to get out of Russia because there has been...
A short video clip shared by a U.K.-based news outlet shows the world's largest cargo plane, the Antonov An-225, on fire and unattended. ELINT News shared the clip of military equipment destroyed in the battle at Gostomel airport in Kyiv, Ukraine. Barely a few days after Russia launched attacks on...
March 5 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry called on European Union and NATO countries on Saturday to "stop pumping weapons" to Ukraine, the Russian RIA news agency said. It said Moscow was particularly worried that portable anti-aerial Stinger missiles could end up in the hands of terrorists, posing a threat to airlines.
March 4 (Reuters) - Russia has responded to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine with a range of measures to shore up its economic defences and retaliate against Western restrictions that are crippling its economy. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed...
March 5 (Reuters) - In bright sunshine, a long queue of shoppers snaked outside an IKEA store near Moscow this week. Similar scenes were repeated across Russia as families rushed to spend their fast-depreciating roubles at the Swedish retailer which is exiting the crisis-hit country. Russians are bracing for an...
