Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine Returns On Monday And Warmer Temperatures Expected This Week

By Kristin Emery
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245LFt_0eQsJOma00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After a sunny but cool, breezy Sunday we’ll watch clouds return tonight as a cold front swings by our region.

Aware:

  • Areas far to our north could see a few snow showers flurries tonight mainly north of I-80.
  • Looks like they may let the flood advisory for the Ohio River at Pittsburgh/Allegheny Co. expire at 7pm tonight. River crested this morning and is falling. Mon Wharf still flooded and closed.

Alert: None

That will bring a chance of a few snow showers far north, mainly north of I-80, tonight but mainly nothing but a few clouds for most of us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lSWF0_0eQsJOma00

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Those of you in Clarion, Mercer, Venango, and Jefferson counties could see a flurry or brief snow shower later tonight. Once the front passes, skies will clear and the winds will die down but temperatures will bottom out in the lower to mid-20s again tonight.

Sunshine returns Monday with highs in the lower 40s (seasonable for the last day of February)!

Temps then warm mid-week with highs in the 50s and a chance for a few rain showers Wednesday night. We could flirty with 60 degrees by the weekend!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RkNUJ_0eQsJOma00

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

