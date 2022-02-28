Ducks' John Gibson: Out Sunday

Noel (foot) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports. The Knicks initially omitted Noel from their injury report for Sunday's contest, but as has been the case since the All-Star break, the veteran center will remain out while he continues to deal with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. New York also lists Taj Gibson (illness) as doubtful for the contest, so rookie Jericho Sims is seemingly locked in as the top backup to starter Mitchell Robinson.
