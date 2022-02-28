Ducks' John Gibson: Out Sunday

Stolarz stopped 20 of 22 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks. The Ducks didn't have a lead in this contest until Rickard Rakell won it 14 seconds into overtime. Stolarz did a good job of keeping things close until the offense got on the track. This was just his third win in his last nine appearances. Stolarz is now at 9-6-1 with a 2.70 GAA and a .917 save percentage in a career-high 19 appearances. With John Gibson (upper body) hurt again, Stolarz could be set for a starting role as the Ducks open a road trip Tuesday in Chicago.

NHL ・ 1 HOUR AGO