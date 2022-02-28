ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets' Kyle Connor: Strikes twice in third

 7 days ago

Connor scored two goals on five shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes. It was a quiet...

CBS Sports

Jets' Kyle Connor: On five-game point streak

Connor scored a goal on seven shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars. Connor tallied at 1:21 of the third period after the Jets came out of the intermission with pressure. He extended his point streak to five games, and he's amassed four goals and four helpers in that span. The 25-year-old winger remains one of the Jets' best scoring talents with 33 goals, 62 points, 242 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 55 appearances. He's still on pace to shatter his career high of 73 points from the 2019-20 campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Can't hang on Friday

Hellebuyck stopped 30 of 34 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars. Hellebuyck was tormented by Jason Robertson in this contest -- the second-year Stars winger tallied three goals and provided a screen on the one he didn't score. In his last six games, Hellebuyck is 1-3-2 with 22 goals allowed, which has seen the Jets slip farther from the playoff race. The 28-year-old dropped to 18-19-9 with a 2.92 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 46 outings. While his volume of starts makes him a solid fantasy option, the results haven't been there lately. The Jets have another tough matchup Sunday when they host the Rangers.
NHL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Canucks Score Twice Early in Third, Rally Past Islanders 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Nils Hoglander and rookie Vasily Podkolzin scored 45 seconds apart midway through the third period and Thatcher Demko made 24 saves as the Vancouver Canucks edged the New York Islanders 4-3. Anthony Beauvillier had put the Islanders ahead 3-2 early in the third, flipping the puck past Demko at 1:49 for this ninth goal after the teams each scored twice in the second period. But the Canucks struck twice against the struggling Semyom Varlamov for their second win in New York-area games this week.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting against Stars

Hellebuyck will patrol the crease during Friday's home game versus Dallas, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports. Hellebuyck wasn't great in his last start Tuesday against the Canadiens, surrendering four goals on 35 shots, but he ultimately came away with a win thanks to fantastic goal support from his teammates. He'll try to secure a second straight victory in a home matchup with a Stars squad that's 10-13-2 on the road this year.
NHL
Kyle Connor
Times Union

Union hockey scores twice in third to win playoff opener over Princeton

SCHENECTADY — It will be a short night, but a restful one, for the Union College hockey team after its ECAC hockey playoff run began Friday night. The Dutchmen scored two third-period goals and held off a late challenge by Princeton to record a 3-2 victory over the Tigers at Messa Rink, taking a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three opening-round series.
SCHENECTADY, NY
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
#Jets
Reuters

NHL roundup: Jason Roberton's second straight hat trick boosts Stars

2022-03-07 06:13:02 GMT+00:00 - Jason Robertson recorded his second consecutive hat trick and Minnesota native Jake Oettinger made 32 saves to lift the Dallas Stars to a 6-3 victory over the Wild on Sunday in Saint Paul, Minn. Robertson's back-to-back hat tricks give him eight tallies in his last five...
NHL
Reuters

Jason Robertson's third goal, in OT, lifts Stars over Jets

Jason Robertson capped his first NHL hat trick with 30 seconds remaining in overtime and the visiting Dallas Stars won their third in a row, 4-3 over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. Picking the puck up off the far boards, Robertson skated in alone and beat Winnipeg goaltender Connor...
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Anders Lee: Sidelined Saturday

Lee (personal) won't play Saturday versus the Blues, The Athletic's Kevin Kurz reports. With Lee unavailable due to a personal matter, look for Otto Koivula to enter the lineup against St. Louis. Lee will hope to return Monday against the Avalanche.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Returning Sunday

Pacioretty (lower body) is expected to play Sunday against Ottawa, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Pacioretty has missed the previous four games with a lower-body issue. The veteran forward has racked up 15 goals and 27 points through just 25 games this season. He'll be back in his regular top-six role Sunday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Erupts for season-high 54 points

Tatum exploded for 54 points (16-30 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 14-17 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes in Sunday's 126-120 win over the Nets. In a game that featured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the court together for one of the few times all season, Tatum's star shone the brightest. Despite the high shot count, Tatum was arguably conservative and deserved a few more assists had teammates finished off some of his feeds. For some reason, the Nets choose to never double-team Tatum and the star forward made Brooklyn pay with the second-best scoring haul of his career. He previously scored 60 points in an April 30, 2021 win over the Spurs.
NBA
Forsyth County News

Soccer: Nelson strikes twice as No. 9 Lambert boys beat No. 4 Denmark

High-stakes games tend to create unique opportunities. Lambert sophomore Cole Nelson made the most of his opportunity Friday, scoring twice in the second half to lead the Longhorns past Denmark, 3-1, and into sole possession of first place in Region 6-7A. "You try to tell these younger guys, even when...
FORSYTH, GA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Ruled out Friday

Jokic (illness) is out Friday against the Rockets, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Jokic will be unable to play through his non-COVID illness after he was a late addition to Friday's injury report. DeMarcus Cousins and JaMychal Green should see increased roles against Houston.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Out Friday

Zuccarello (undisclosed) is not in Friday's lineup against Buffalo, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Zuccarello appears to have suffered an injury during Thursday's win over the Flyers and he'll miss Friday's game as a result. The veteran winger has racked up 54 points through 45 games this season, including 32 over his last 22 outings. Mason Shaw will likely slide into the lineup Friday.
