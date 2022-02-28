Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Another two-helper game

Trouba logged an assist, five blocked shots, four hits, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-1 win over the Devils. Trouba set up Mika Zibanejad on the opening tally in the first period. The 28-year-old Trouba has a helper in each of the last two contests after snapping a seven-game drought. Even when his offense goes quiet, the defenseman typically makes a physical impact. He's up to 26 points, 147 shots on net, 150 hits, 125 blocks, 76 PIM and a plus-11 rating in 55 outings overall.
