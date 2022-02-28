ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Another two-helper game

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Dubois dished out two assists and added six shots in Sunday's 5-3...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Jets' Dylan DeMelo: Offers helper Friday

DeMelo notched an assist, three hits and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars. DeMelo helped out on a Paul Stastny goal in the third period. This was DeMelo's second assist in as many games in March, coming after a five-game point drought. The defenseman has mainly played a defensive role in the top four this season. He's at eight points, 72 hits, 68 blocked shots, 45 shots on net, 22 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 49 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Blake Wheeler: Generates helper Friday

Wheeler notched an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars. Wheeler set up Paul Stastny's second goal of the game at 12:19 of the third period. This continued a good run for Wheeler, who has five goals and 12 helpers in his last 11 outings. The 35-year-old's resurgence on offense has him up to 38 points, 100 shots on net, 46 hits and a minus-13 rating through 41 contests this season. His work on the top line and first power-play unit maintain his status as a quality forward for fantasy.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly: Two helpers in loss to Kings

Kuraly picked up two assists in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings. All of Columbus' scoring came in a 46-second stretch in the first period, setting a new record for the fastest three goals in franchise history, and Kuraly happened to be on the ice for the final two. The veteran checking center had only two points (both helpers) in his prior 13 games, but he's up to eight goals and 20 points in 55 contests on the season and adds a little extra value in deep formats with his career-high 167 hits.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Pockets another helper

Trouba logged an assist, five blocked shots, four hits, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-1 win over the Devils. Trouba set up Mika Zibanejad on the opening tally in the first period. The 28-year-old Trouba has a helper in each of the last two contests after snapping a seven-game drought. Even when his offense goes quiet, the defenseman typically makes a physical impact. He's up to 26 points, 147 shots on net, 150 hits, 125 blocks, 76 PIM and a plus-11 rating in 55 outings overall.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
CBS Sports

Stars' Joe Pavelski: Earns another helper

Pavelski logged an assist, six shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets. Pavelski helped out on the first of Jason Robertson's three goals Friday. That gave Pavelski assists in four straight games, and he's added 14 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in that span. The 37-year-old continues to play well in a top-line role. He's up to 57 points, 148 shots, 65 hits, 46 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 54 outings.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Matt Duchene: Another two-goal game in blowout

Duchene scored twice, went plus-2 and added two hits in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Sharks. Duchene is feeling it in March with four goals in his last two games. He tallied late in the first period Saturday and added an insurance marker in the third. The 31-year-old continues to impress this season -- he's up to 27 tallies, 50 points, 149 shots on net and a plus-5 rating in 51 contests overall.
NHL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Connor
Person
Evgeny Svechnikov
Reuters

NHL roundup: Jason Roberton's second straight hat trick boosts Stars

2022-03-07 06:13:02 GMT+00:00 - Jason Robertson recorded his second consecutive hat trick and Minnesota native Jake Oettinger made 32 saves to lift the Dallas Stars to a 6-3 victory over the Wild on Sunday in Saint Paul, Minn. Robertson's back-to-back hat tricks give him eight tallies in his last five...
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Anders Lee: Sidelined Saturday

Lee (personal) won't play Saturday versus the Blues, The Athletic's Kevin Kurz reports. With Lee unavailable due to a personal matter, look for Otto Koivula to enter the lineup against St. Louis. Lee will hope to return Monday against the Avalanche.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Returning Sunday

Pacioretty (lower body) is expected to play Sunday against Ottawa, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Pacioretty has missed the previous four games with a lower-body issue. The veteran forward has racked up 15 goals and 27 points through just 25 games this season. He'll be back in his regular top-six role Sunday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Ruled out Friday

Jokic (illness) is out Friday against the Rockets, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Jokic will be unable to play through his non-COVID illness after he was a late addition to Friday's injury report. DeMarcus Cousins and JaMychal Green should see increased roles against Houston.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Luc
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Out Friday

Zuccarello (undisclosed) is not in Friday's lineup against Buffalo, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Zuccarello appears to have suffered an injury during Thursday's win over the Flyers and he'll miss Friday's game as a result. The veteran winger has racked up 54 points through 45 games this season, including 32 over his last 22 outings. Mason Shaw will likely slide into the lineup Friday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Erupts for season-high 54 points

Tatum exploded for 54 points (16-30 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 14-17 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes in Sunday's 126-120 win over the Nets. In a game that featured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the court together for one of the few times all season, Tatum's star shone the brightest. Despite the high shot count, Tatum was arguably conservative and deserved a few more assists had teammates finished off some of his feeds. For some reason, the Nets choose to never double-team Tatum and the star forward made Brooklyn pay with the second-best scoring haul of his career. He previously scored 60 points in an April 30, 2021 win over the Spurs.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Not practicing Sunday

Malkin was not a participant in Sunday's skate due to an undisclosed injury, per Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com. Malkin has averaged 17:11 of ice time -- 3:56 during the power play -- and tallied 11 points over the last nine games. The next game the 35-year-old could participate in is Tuesday against Florida.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Injured in Saturday's contest

Connauton was injured in Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, and interim head coach Mike Yeo had no update on his status after the contest, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports. Connauton left the game and did not return after logging three hits, two shots on goal and a blocked shot in...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy