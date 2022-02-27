So. Cohen Schleich takes third as Estacada wrestles at state

Rangers finish with three on podium during OSAA 4A State Tournament last weekend

Three Estacada wrestlers showcased their talents on the mat last weekend as they claimed spots on the podium during the 2022 OSAA 4A Wrestling State Championships.

Cohen Schleich, Devin Gotchall and James Durand led the Rangers to a solid overall performance Saturday, Feb. 26, at Cascade High School.

As a squad the Rangers placed 10th in the team standings with 64 points. The top-three teams were La Grande (275.5), Sweet Home (250.5) and Tillamook (187).

Here is how Estacada's top wrestlers placed:

126 pounds

First: Jacob Sieminski, Sweet Home; Third: Cohen Schleich, Estacada sophomore. Schleich beat Tavian Kehr, La Grande, Dec. 8-2 in the third-place match.

195 pounds

First: Miguel Velazquez, Marshfield; Sixth: James Durand, Estacada junior. Durand lost the fifth-place match against Brodey Kitzmiller, Gladstone, Dec. 11-4.

285 pounds

First: Jaden Martin, Baker/Powder Valley; Fifth: Devin Gotchall, Estacada senior. Gotchall bested Luke Bigsby, Baker, in the fifth-place match Fall 1:34.

For more photos from the 4A Wrestling State Championships, visit bit.ly/3hqa4ka

