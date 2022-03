This month sees the release of brand new DLC for the beloved Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the best-selling game on Nintendo Switch and one of the greatest kart racers ever made. It’s a time for the resilient Mario Kart community to celebrate. But even the hardcore racing crowd is catered to this month thanks to Gran Turismo 7, which has received widespread critical acclaim. All in all, March is already proving to be an incredibly busy month for games, so it just might be the worst possible time for Chocobo GP to come out.

