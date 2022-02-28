Major floods swamp Australia’s east coast, claiming 8 lives

KENT: The miller gazed fondly at the gleaming machinery of the windmill and told me that engineers had asserted that it could have supplied all the power he needed to drive his animal-feed plant nearby and even charge up the batteries against calm days, Nature’s power cuts. The smock mill is still in perfect working order. It last ground corn in 1963 after Dutch engineers had restored it. Standing 70 feet high, it is the largest in Kent and dominates the townsgate of Cranbrook, making a perfect visual foil to the church tower at the other end of Stone Street. The mill still bears an inscription recording the first builder and the first owner, Henry Dobell, 1814. It was the union of Dobell’s creditors that gave the mill its present name. The fantail and windshaft were added later in the century, together with the stage that makes a visual junction between the clapboard of the upper storeys and the brickwork of the octagonal base. The Union Mill is the sole survivor of three mills that stood around Cranbrook and the last of the 15 windmills that were still working in Kent in the 1930s.

