The best reading light

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Calico Critters are cute animal figurine toys known for their high quality and attention to detail. This quality and attention to detail doesn’t stop with the fun little collectible critters. It follows through with their accessories too. There are Calico Critter houses, restaurants and playgrounds, but the most interactive accessories are the ones that move. In this case, that means the Calico Critter cars. Here’s what you need to know picking out the best Calico Critters car and why the Calico Critters Family Seven Seater is the most versatile and practical car available.

