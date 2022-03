UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Evina Westbrook scored 14 points and UConn cruised into the Big East title game with a 71-51 win over No. 5 seed Marquette on Sunday. The Huskies didn't need much help from reigning national player of the year Paige Bueckers, who played 18 minutes and finished with two points, two rebounds and two assists. The sophomore was playing her fifth game since returning from a left-knee injury that kept her out more than two months.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO