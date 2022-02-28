ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brissett, Pacers hot from long range, beat Celtics 128-107

By Associated Press, Dave Griffiths
 7 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Oshae Brissett scored 27 points and Buddy Hield had 11 of his 21 points during the final eight minutes to help the Indiana Pacers beat the Boston Celtics 128-107 on Sunday.

Brissett made a career-high six 3-pointers as the Pacers made 17 3s overall and won for the second time in 10 games. It was their second win over an Eastern Conference foe since Dec. 17.

Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and nine assists for Indiana.

Jayson Tatum finished with 24 points and Jaylen Brown scored 23 as the Celtics’ seven-game road winning streak ended. Boston had won five straight in the series and three in a row at Indiana.

But on Sunday, the Celtics couldn’t slow down the Pacers’ long-range shooters.

Three Indiana players combined for five straight 3s late in the second quarter and when Hield capped the 15-5 run, the Pacers led 59-46. Boston never completely recovered.

Indiana led 66-55 at the half and, after extending the lead to 19 early in the third, fended off a charge that got Boston within 83-76 with 3:46 left in the quarter. Indiana then rebuilt a 93-82 lead.

When the Celtics closed within 99-92 early in fourth, Hield scored five straight and Indiana closed it out from there.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Tatum became the third player to score 1,500 points this season. … Robert Williams had 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks while Marcus Smart had 13 points and seven assists. … Payton Pritchard had 14 points off the bench. … Brown also had eight assists.

Pacers: Indiana was 12 of 20 from 3-point range in the first half and finished 17 of 33. … Malcolm Brogdon had 20 points and five assists. … Jalen Smith finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. … Isaiah Jackson had 11 points and three blocks while Chris Duarte added 11 points.

IN MEMORIAM

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle offered condolences to the family of former Pacers coach Dick Versace. Bradley University, where Versace won three Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year awards, announced Saturday that the longtime coach had died. He was 81.

“I didn’t know him well, but I knew of his love for the game,” Carlisle said.

Carlisle also said the league’s coaches are working with the Houston Rockets organization to hold a celebration-of-life ceremony for Bill Fitch, who died earlier this year.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host Atlanta on Tuesday.

Pacers: Play the first of two straight games at Orlando on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

