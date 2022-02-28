ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez Goes Barefoot Onstage at the 2022 SAG Awards

By Jacorey Moon
 7 days ago
No shoes, no problem. Selena Gomez kicked off her Christian Louboutin stiletto heels while presenting onstage at the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday night. The “Only Murders in the Building” actress, who is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for her role of Mabel Mora, hit the stage barefoot.

When it came to her overall ensemble, Gomez opted for an elegant black dress from Oscar de la Renta that featured a plunging neckline. The garment also had puffy sleeves for an elevated touch, and her gown also had a tiny cutout in the middle. The piece had sleeves for a refined touch, and the hemline came past her shoes for a super sleek moment.

For the accessories, Gomez chose a chunky diamond choker and simple earrings that tied perfectly with her sophisticated theme.

Although her shoes got covered by her billowing dress, Gomez wore Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps that rounded out her outfit perfectly.

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards takes place on The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET and is airing live on TNT and TBS. For the first time in the show’s history, it will also be put onto HBO Max the following day for anyone who missed the action or simply wants to relive it.

Top nominees at the 2022 SAG Awards include “House of Gucci” and “The Power of the Dog.” On the TV side, “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” lead nominations. The ceremony will include an opening featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr and Daveed Diggs. Presenters include Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Jesse Plemons, Jung Ho-Yeon, Martin Short, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek Pinault, Selena Gomez, Tony Goldwyn, Reese Witherspoon, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum, Lisa Kudrow, Kerry Washington, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mira Sorvino, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alexandra Daddario, Rosario Dawson, Ross Butler and Vanessa Hudgens.

