ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

How to link multiple Google accounts together

By Tyler Lee
Phandroid
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiven how much Google is embedded into our lives, there’s a good chance that some of you might actually have multiple Google accounts. Some might have one that they use for school or work, one for personal stuff, and so on. Typically you’d have to sign out of...

phandroid.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

A joint Google account is the best advice I can give to couples

A single accounts for all your bills, reservations, purchases, and documents. A couple of decades ago, getting married or forming a long-term partnership with someone was fraught with headaches over physical and financial asset management. In our modern age, couples also have the (dis)pleasure of figuring out how to manage their common digital presence — data, media, accounts, subscriptions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Business Insider

How to hyperlink in Google Docs and add clickable links to text

Hyperlinks in Google Docs can be used to link to other websites or documents. To hyperlink in Google Docs on a computer, select the text and choose Insert Link in the toolbar. To link in the Google Docs mobile app, select the text and tap Insert Link. Visit Insider's Tech...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Select Multiple Files on Mac

Your Mac makes it very easy to select multiple files at once, allowing you to quickly copy, move, or delete items. We’ve covered all the different ways to select multiple files on your Mac below. All of these methods can be applied to files, apps, or almost anything else...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Drive
Nature.com

A biophysical account of multiplication by a single neuron

Nonlinear, multiplication-like operations carried out by individual nerve cells greatly enhance the computational power of a neural system1,2,3, but our understanding of their biophysical implementation is scant. Here we pursue this problem in the Drosophila melanogaster ON motion vision circuit4,5, in which we record the membrane potentials of direction-selective T4 neurons and of their columnar input elements6,7 in response to visual and pharmacological stimuli in vivo. Our electrophysiological measurements and conductance-based simulations provide evidence for a passive supralinear interaction between two distinct types of synapse on T4 dendrites. We show that this multiplication-like nonlinearity arises from the coincidence of cholinergic excitation and release from glutamatergic inhibition. The latter depends on the expression of the glutamate-gated chloride channel GluClÎ±8,9 in T4 neurons, which sharpens the directional tuning of the cells and shapes the optomotor behaviour of the animals. Interacting pairs of shunting inhibitory and excitatory synapses have long been postulated as an analogue approximation of a multiplication, which is integral to theories of motion detection10,11, sound localization12 and sensorimotor control13.
SCIENCE
Android Authority

How to search in Google Sheets

Google Sheets is a great way to manage vast amounts of data, but the larger it grows, the more challenging it can be to track down specific information. Scrolling through spreadsheets looking for that one cell is like finding a needle in a haystack. That’s precisely why it’s helpful to know how to search in Google Sheets.
INTERNET
The Independent

Samsung phones could intentionally be making apps like Instagram, Netflix, and TikTok worse

Samsung is reportedly throttling the performance of 10,000 apps on its devices.The Korean smartphone giant has apparently made apps subject to “performance limits” as part of its Game Optimizing Service – leading to reports being made on Twitter and pages upon pages of complaints in its forums in Korea.The list of apps include Instagram, Microsoft’s Office apps, Netflix, Google Keep, and TikTok, Android Authority reports.It even includes Samsung’s own Secure Folder, Samsung Cloud, Samsung Pay, Samsung Pass, and the phone app. Google’s main apps, including YouTube, Google Maps, the Play Store, Chrome, Gmail, and Google Play Services are also included.However, it does not...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
Reuters

Microsoft unveils fourth data center in India

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp unveiled its fourth data centre in India on Monday, betting on rising digital consumption in one of its fastest-growing markets. Microsoft India head Anant Maheshwari said the company was making long-term investments in the country, although he declined to confirm reports by local media of a $2 billion price tag for the latest centre.
BUSINESS
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheStreet

Facebook Takes a Side in Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Faced with the refusal of the tech giants to submit to its wishes, Russia, whose invasion of Ukraine is unanimously criticized throughout the world, has decided to use the stick. The government now blocks access to Facebook in the country for violating local rules. In a statement in Russian, the...
INTERNET
komando.com

5 things you need to update now because of the Ukrainian war

Anyone who thinks they’ll be unaffected by the Russia-Ukraine war is dead wrong. During World War II, conflicts were confined to physical battlefields. Thanks to the internet, cyberwar is a new threat that impacts every corner of the globe. While attackers will likely focus on large companies, agencies and...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy